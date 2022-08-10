Glenelg Primary School, Adelaide: Suspicious man tries to kidnap little girl

<!–

A little girl has broken away from a masked man who walked into an elementary school and tried to kidnap her.

South Australian police said the unidentified man walked into Glenelg Primary School in Adelaide around 10am on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the child robber ran up the stairs and grabbed the fourth-year student from a hallway.

She was dragged down, kicking and screaming – before luckily managed to escape.

Police rushed to the school but could not be found.

According to a statement, a man is described as 180 cm tall, bald and wearing a long light blue shirt, black pants, a black face mask and a hat.