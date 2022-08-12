Glencore cuts ties with Chinese trader over missing $500mn of copper

Glencore and other global trade groups have stopped supplying Chinese metals trader Huludao Ruisheng after $500 million worth of copper went missing in a scandal that threatens to strain the financing of commodities in the country.

Glencore and Geneva-based IXM have stopped supplying the Hebei-based group, according to people familiar with the matter. Glencore had also transferred some of its existing metal stocks from the port city of Qinhuangdao to alternatives like Qingdao in an effort to avoid similar problems, a trader added.

The case has spotlighted the financial health and corporate governance of commodity traders in China, the world’s largest consumer of metals.

“It’s not the first time we’ve had the problem with materials going missing in China,” said Colin Hamilton, director of commodities research at BMO Capital Markets. “Onshore financing in China for a foreign bank or trading house will become more difficult.”

In total, 13 Chinese trading companies – 12 of which are state-owned – have a total claim on Huludao Ruisheng’s 300,000 tons of copper concentrate worth about Rmb5 billion ($740 million).

But only a third of that was in the warehouses, according to the trader involved. The Chinese companies braced for possible losses of up to Rmb 3.3 billion ($490 million) and sent a team to the city of Qinhuangdao last week to investigate the situation and determine what legal action will follow.

Several onshore and foreign traders said Western companies’ exposure to the Huludao Ruisheng scandal was limited. Some of those traders said the Chinese state-owned companies acting as credit intermediaries for Huludao Ruisheng — including Jiangxi Copper International Trading, Zhuhai Huafa Group and Wanxiang Resources — are likely to bear the brunt of the losses.

“Glencore had prepared letters of credit for some shipments” en route to Huludao Ruisheng, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, explaining that Glencore had hedging arrangements in place to limit losses. “But if you have the ability to reroute freight, that’s less of an issue.”

Glencore and IXM declined to comment. Jiangxi Copper International Trading, Zhuhai Huafa Group and Wanxiang Resources did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment. Huludao Ruisheng did not respond to a request for comment.

Huludao Ruisheng along with its sister company Ningbo Hesheng International Trading has sold copper concentrate to multiple buyers due to a severe liquidity crisis, a China-based trader said.

The medium-sized trading company annually purchases between 800,000 and 1 million tons of imported copper concentrate for distribution to domestic Chinese smelters.

Huludao Ruisheng’s alleged mishandling of copper trade is not China’s first metal financing scandal. In 2014, Citigroup and Mercuria, one of the world’s largest commodities traders, went to court over a $270 million financing deal for metal-backed loans in northeast China.

The Chinese authorities are also investigating the repeated pledge of aluminum stocks as collateral for loans in Guangdong Province.

Hongyuan Hengyi, a unit of medium-sized Chinese brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, has sued Foshan CICC ST Source Warehouse Management after it failed to collect 4,125 tons of aluminum stock from its warehouse, according to a stock exchange filing in June. Hongyuan Hengyi is claiming damages of up to Rmb85.6mn.

Foshan has not publicly challenged the lawsuit so far. The Shanghai Futures Exchange disqualified it as designated delivery warehouse at the end of June.

Several trade sources said the series of incidents could disrupt Western banks’ willingness to extend financing for commodities trading activities in China.

“It’s not great,” said a trading source. “You don’t want things like this. It raises questions for the banks to be answered.”

“The bigger problem is western banks and whether their hunger for further funding will take a hit,” said another trader. He added that the consequences would have been worse if the banks had suffered heavy losses, as they did when $800 million in hidden losses at Hin Leong Trading in Singapore led to the company’s collapse in 2020.

Hamilton said the scandals could give impetus to the consolidation of China’s trading industry, just as Beijing is on track to create a centralized iron ore buyer.

“There are no rules for protecting against this kind of loss,” he said. “It doesn’t inspire confidence in the Chinese system.”