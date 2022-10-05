Glenbank Shipwreck: Finnish vessel discovered by divers at WA's Cape Lambert: Shipwreck Hunters

Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that disappeared during a massive cyclone.

The finnish-keeled Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a violent storm in Dampier Marine Park, north-east of Cape Lambert. Only one sailor survived, a 22-year-old Fin, who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia recently discovered the site of the Glenbank more than a century after it sank with the loss of more than 20 crew members.

“We were incredibly excited when we first spotted the ship,” said Johnny Debnam of the Shipwreck Hunters team.

“After fully surveying, diving and filming the huge wreck, which is rich in sharks, turtles, dolphins and other marine life, the team was able to interpret crucial evidence from the seabed, along with a deep dive into the archives, that help piece together the incredible history of the ship,’

The finnish Glenbank (pictured) disappeared in 1911 after hitting a violent cyclone in the Dampier Marine Park off Western Australia

Shipwreck Hunters Australia recently discovered the site of the Glenbank more than a century after it sank with the loss of more than 20 crew members. In the picture: The doomed ship’s anchor

In November 1910 the steel barque (ship with three masts) arrived at Balla Balla in WA’s North West.

It had been commissioned by Whim Well Copper Mines Ltd to transport copper ore from the area to the UK.

Its crew, consisting of 20 Russians, Norwegians and Finns, was led by Captain Fredrik Moberg.

After sailing to England in 1911, Glenbank hit a major cyclone that had formed off the coast and eventually sank.

Extensive research has determined that unsecured cargo of copper ore shifted during the storm and destroyed the hull and deck – causing it to capsize.

Glenbank’s crew, consisting of 20 Russians, Norwegians and Finns, was led by Captain Fredrik Moberg (pictured)

A group of local fishermen – Kevin Deacon, Luke Leech, Justin Leech, Tom Radley and Johnny Debnam – first found the remote, deep-water location of Glenbank.

Debnam is part of the Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – which streams on Disney+ and has a new series about the discovery.

They forwarded the find to the Western Australian Museum, who sent maritime archaeologists to confirm it was the missing Glenbank.

“The discovery of Glenbank is very important in helping to tell the story of global trade at the turn of the century and giving a voice to those who tragically lost their lives on that fateful day in 1911,” said Dr. Deb Shefi of the Western Australian Museum. .

‘It’s not often we find a silhouette of a ship, masts aligned, resting on the seabed like this.

‘The eerily good weather meant Glenbank was ready to shed its secrets and we were able to record measurements and details that will aid further research into this tragic shipwreck.’

There was only one survivor of the Glenbank shipwreck – 22-year-old Finnish sailor Antii Ketola – who swam to a nearby island before being rescued three days later

There was a sole survivor of Glenbank’s crew, Antii Ketola, who managed to swim to Legendre Island after the vessel sank.

The 22-year-old Fin was stranded for three days, surviving only on raw shellfish, before being rescued by a pearling vessel named the Pearl and taken to the coastal town of Cossack.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia managed to track down Ketola’s descendants in Finland – who admitted they had no idea of ​​his incredible story.

“When he (Antti Ketola) lived here in Finland, there were no stories about it and he never talked about it, so it has been completely hidden what happened to Antti,” Matti Latva-Panula, grandson of the single Glenbank survivor, said.

‘From now on, history will live in the family. All children and grandchildren will know about it.’

The discovery of the Glenbank shipwreck is documented in episode one of the series, Shipwreck Hunters Australia, which premiered Wednesday on the Disney+ streaming platform.