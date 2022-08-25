Glen Waverley Football Club Mad Monday: Footy player performs sex act on in a crowded bar

<!–

Shocking footage has surfaced of the raucous Mad Monday celebrations at a football club where a young man performed a sexual act on his teammate.

Aussie Rules players from the Glen Waverley Football Club were having their year-end parties in a public bar when one player lost a bet to another.

The result saw the player forced to perform an lewd act, holding out his thumb while teammates cheered him on.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 14 after Glen Waverley’s last game of the season in Division 3 of the Eastern League. The club finished last and were relegated to Division 4.

Patrons from outside the football club were also present in the pub that day, with guests saying the bathrooms were covered in vomit and players insulting customers.

They claimed the rowdy group smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped inside, stole drinks from behind the bar and danced on tables.

Players would also have damaged property belonging to the location.

In a statement, Glen Waverley Football Club said they would take “immediate action” against the players involved in both the lewd video and the destructive behavior.

“The committee has been made aware of an incident that occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior players,” the club wrote.

“While this happened outside the club and was not an event sanctioned by the club, we are extremely saddened and disappointed at the behavior of people who should know better.

“The club is taking immediate action to address the grave violation of our culture and values ​​that occurred in this incident.”

Glen Waverley said all players would be disciplined, not just the couple who committed the sexual act.

“The individuals involved, along with the wider playgroup, will be both disciplined and educated and guided if necessary in the type of behavior members expect from our club, along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families, club members involved , players and the wider community,” the statement said.

“There is no further comment at this time and we ask that the welfare of those be respected when dealing with the consequences of the incident.”