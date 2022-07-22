Glebe café owner Sonny Barkho to challenge Covid fine he received despite having a safety plan

A cafe owner will challenge a fine he received for violating Covid-19 rules after being questioned in his shop by armed police.

Sonny Barkho, who runs Cafe Cibo in Glebe in western Sydney, said his business had been open for less than a week when he was fined for confusion over whether or not he had a valid Covid safety plan.

Barkho, 51, was working at his company on August 17, 2021 when two police officers came in and asked for his Covid plan.

He said that when they entered, he panicked because they were tied up with guns, which reminded him of the police in his native Iraq.

Sonny Barko, who runs the Cibo Cafe in Glebe (pictured) in western Sydney, was open for less than a week when they were fined $1,000 for having an outdated Covid safety plan, something Mr Barkho disputes. he was confused at the request of armed police

Barkho told The Sydney Morning Herald he had completed and submitted the security plan, but simply did not understand the officer’s request.

“They said to me, ‘You have to have a safety plan, like when you buy a car, you have to register it with Service NSW; same thing, you have to register your business with Service NSW,” he said.

“I was confused… I thought to myself, ‘Maybe a new line will come out’.”

Barkho went to the Glebe Police Station and showed an officer an old security plan to verify that this was the document the police had requested.

He was later fined $1,000, with police citing the old expired document and suggesting that he may never have had a Covid safety plan as the reason for the breach. Mr Barkho even had a plan that was valid from early August 2021.

Barkho said he had sent his valid documentation to police in an attempt to revoke the fine, but the commander of Leichhardt Police Area Command said the matter would be decided in court.

He said he may now have to close the cafe for the hearing as he is struggling to cover his shift.

“If I’d done something wrong, I’d have said to them, ‘I’m wrong,’ he said.

A spokesman for the NSW Police Department said the police could not comment as the matter is pending in court.

Data from NSW revenue showed that the police handed out more Covid fines in August 2021 than in the previous 17 months combined.

NSW Police conducted Covid compliance checks at Mr Barkho’s cafe and asked for his Covid safety plan. Mr Barkho (right) said the officers were carrying guns and he panicked because it reminded him of his native Iraq