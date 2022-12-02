Glastonbury Festival 2023 – Elton John is the FIRST to be announced as the headline star

<!–

Elton John will headline Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

The singer, 75, was the first announced headline artist for the festival on Friday, with Elton set to take to the Pyramid stage next summer.

Hitmaker Rocket Man’s appearance on Sunday 25 June will mark the final ever UK show on Elton’s record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Speaking of Friday’s announcement, Elton said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid Stage.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour draws near, there is no more appropriate way to say goodbye to my UK fans. They have been beyond brilliant and supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

‘Each week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

‘I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it for the past few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the biggest festival in the world. It gets incredibly emotional.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: ‘I am extremely pleased to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever appearance at Glastonbury, headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night next year.

‘This will be the last UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we’re closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all broadcasts. We’re so glad we can finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!’

Meanwhile, Glastonbury’s official Instagram page confirmed the good news on Friday, excitedly telling fans that the Your Song hitmaker will play on Sunday.

Alongside an image of the superstar, they wrote: ‘We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @eltonjohn will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023 for what will be the last UK show of his final ever tour.

With the news that Elton is about to take the main stage, fans rushed to Twitter to share their excitement.

One person wrote: ‘Great to hear that the living musical, genius and legend ‘Sir Elton John’ is the headliner of Glastonbury 2023. What an artist and what an incredible back catalog of Captain Fantastic music.”

“Elton John is going to do well, now buzzing for Glasto,” shared a second music lover.

“When Elton does #Glastonbury you’ll find me dancing in the middle while it rains glitter!!!!” tweeted a third.

A fourth person shared, “Great! I can not wait! Thank you.’

With one more addition: I’m not obsessed with the headliners, but this feels like it’s going to be a little special!’

The event, held at Worth Farm in Somerset, will take place from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June next year.