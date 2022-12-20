Glassons Supersoft collection restocks and is praised for similarity to Skims

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian fashion retailer has just restocked its extremely popular “super soft” fabric collection, which is regularly compared to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

Glassons is known for its trendy fashion pieces, but the core of it Super soft contour area has been especially praised lately for its similarities to a celebrity brand – at a fraction of the cost.

“Since the launch of the Long Line T-Shirt ($19.99) this year, it has been consistently sold out in stores and online – we now offer a complete collection of styles in our customers’ favorite Supersoft fabric,” said James. Glasson, CEO of Glassons Australia, to FEMAIL.

Glassons is known for its on-trend fashion pieces, but its main Supersoft contour range has been lauded more recently for its celebrity brand similarities – at a fraction of the cost

The Long Line Tee is now joined by the $39.99 Low Back Unitard, the $19.99 Bandeau Super Crop Top and the $69.99 Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

“We make low-cost hybrids of shapewear, good quality contouring clothing, accessible to our customers by regularly updating the trending cuts in all our stores and online.”

The Long Line Tee is now joined by the $39.99 Low Back Unitard, the $19.99 Bandeau Super Crop Top, and the $69.99 Short Sleeve Maxi Dress.

The color range is diverse with cream, black, brown and soft pink and blue regularly found on the website in different styles.

Those who already have a selection of the Supersoft collection praise it for being form-fitting, a good quality basic and coverall, able to ‘upscale’ any normal outfit.

Those who already own a selection of the Supersoft collection praise it for being form-fitting, a good quality basic and generally able to ‘upscale’ any normal outfit

‘I’m in love with this top, excellent cut and such a beautiful fabric! A great basic piece and I’m going to buy it in every color… the fabric is of excellent quality, it feels like butter,” one woman wrote online.

‘Recommended! In love with this dress. It accentuates all the right parts and is very comfortable. I am very happy,” said another.

A third added: ‘This top is a wardrobe staple for everyone. You can wear it to work, the club or even a professional event. You can style these tops in so many ways. I would recommend it any time’.