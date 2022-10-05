Glass microspheres aren’t the answer for saving Arctic sea ice

The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002815″ width=”800″ height=”367″/> Ensemble mean Arctic sea ice maps: (a) Present (1979-2014) CESM2 September melting concentration, (b) as in (a) but for March thickness, (c and d) as in (a and b) but for the CESM2 -less melt minus CESM2-LE difference, (e and f) as in (c and d) but for 2030-2049, (g and h) as in (c and d) but for 2050-2069. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002815



A proposal to cover Arctic sea ice with layers of tiny hollow glass spheres about the thickness of one human hair would actually accelerate sea ice loss and warm the climate rather than create thick ice and lower temperatures, as proponents say. claim, according to a new study.

Sea ice, by reflecting most of the sun’s energy back to space, helps regulate ocean and air temperatures and affects ocean circulation. The area and thickness are critical to Earth’s climate. A 2018 study argued that repeated spreading of hollow glass microspheres on young Arctic sea ice would increase reflectivity, protect it from the sun and mature into highly reflective, multi-year ice.

The new study rejects that claim, finding instead that placing layers of white hollow glass microspheres on Arctic sea ice would actually darken the surface, accelerate sea ice loss and further warm the climate. The new research was published today in the AGU magazine The future of the earth.

According to the 2018 study, five layers of the microspheres would reflect 43% of incoming sunlight and allow 47% to pass through the orb layers to the surface below. The remaining 10% would be absorbed by the microspheres — enough to accelerate ice melting and further heat the Arctic atmosphere, the new research shows.

“Our results show that the proposed effort to halt the loss of sea ice in the Arctic is having the opposite effect of what was intended,” said Melinda Webster, a polar scientist at the University’s Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. of Alaska and author of the study. “And that is harmful to the Earth’s climate and human society as a whole.”

Webster and colleague Stephen G. Warren of the University of Washington calculated changes in solar energy across eight common surface conditions found on Arctic sea ice, each of which has different reflectivities. They also took into account seasonal sunlight, the intensity of solar radiation at the surface and top of the atmosphere, cloud cover and how the microspheres reacted with sunlight. They based their research on the same type of microspheres used in the 2018 study and on the same number of layers.

The 2018 study did not fully account for the varying surface type reflections or variations that would occur depending on the time of year when the microspheres were applied. A layer of microspheres can increase the reflectivity of thin new ice, which is naturally dark, but the effect would be minimal because thin ice usually occurs in the fall and winter when sunlight is low. Thin ice is soon covered by falling and drifting snow, increasing surface reflectivity.

In the spring, solar energy increases with the return of the polar day. At that point, most of the sea ice is covered with deep, reflective snow. Because of snow’s high reflectivity, microspheres would darken the snow surface, increase solar absorption, and then accelerate melting — the opposite of the intended effect.

The months that seem most favorable for microsphere application—March, April, May, and June when sunlight increases—are actually the worst months to apply microspheres.

In late spring and early summer, melt ponds begin to form over the sea ice as solar energy increases. Ponds seem to be an ideal target for the use of hollow glass microspheres because they are dark and have low reflectivity.

But covering ponds with microspheres will not achieve the desired effect. An experiment on a pond in Minnesota in the 2018 study showed that wind blew the floating orbs toward the pond’s edge, where they clumped together, much like pollen.

Completely non-absorbent microspheres, meaning they absorb 0% instead of 10% of the incoming solar energy, still can’t solve the problem for one simple reason: quantity. About 360 million tons would be needed for an annual application to prevent ice from melting and the climate from cooling. And that’s on the assumption that the non-absorbent microspheres can be manufactured and distributed without contamination or other unintended effects.

“Using microspheres as a way to restore Arctic sea ice is not feasible,” Webster said. “While science must continue to explore ways to reduce global warming, society’s best bet is to reduce the behaviors that continue to contribute to climate change.”

Melinda A. Webster et al, Regional geoengineering using small glass bubbles would accelerate Arctic sea ice loss, The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002815 L. Field et al, Increasing Arctic sea ice albedo using localized reversible geoengineering, The future of the earth (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018EF000820

