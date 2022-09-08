Glamping with elephants in amazing bubble tents deep in the jungles of Thailand

Forget the old mafia threat about ‘sleeping with the fishes’. My wife and I were two steps away and were sleeping with the elephants.

Stretched out in a glass bubble tent in the Thai jungle, we were joined by two giant beasts just ten meters away. Their ears chattered as I sat up and felt a little absurdly exposed to the elements in my striped pajamas on the banks of the Ruak River, with Myanmar (formerly Burma) a few feet across the water.

It felt like an Eden Project for two – with wifi, a wooden deck and even an electric blanket. What to wear or not to wear to bed was the pertinent question, as there was nowhere to keep your modesty in this giant balloon of transparency.

Up close: Phineas Wilson stayed in a glass bubble tent (above) at the Anantara Chiang Rai hotel, which is located in the Golden Triangle Elephant Camp

Phineas says the bubble tents ‘felt like an Eden Project for two – with Wi-Fi, a wooden deck and even an electric blanket’

The hotel is located on the banks of the Ruak River, with Myanmar (formerly Burma) a few meters across the water

Dinner was by candlelight on the deck. We were served by a uniformed waiter, curries emerging from silver tiffin boxes. We chewed and the elephants chewed. Fortunately, we were more aware of them than they were of us.

As the sun set, the elephants morphed from dark silhouettes into shadowy presences barely lit by the stars, the soft beasts chewing the grass endlessly, trunks whizzing through the air as they tucked in.

These Asian elephants are said to be two of only 6,000 remaining in Thailand, half of which are kept in semi-captivity in protected areas. We were in the north, in Chiang Rai at the Golden Triangle Elephant Camp, a world away from the powder-white beaches of Phuket or Koh Samui in the south.

“I was hoping to channel The Jungle Book and guess what? I found my inner Mowgli with the elephants,’ said one guest from a morning walk, encountering a couple of two-ton giants. “That was closer than I get to my wife.”

A 33-year-old former baker from Edinburgh said: ‘I wanted a holiday with an Indiana Jones feel and luxury.’ Me too. My wife especially loved the luxury element and she was not disappointed as Thai hospitality knows no bounds.

“As the sun went down, the elephants changed from dark silhouettes to shadowy presences barely lit by the stars,” reveals Phineas

The swimming pool of the Anantara Chiang Rai hotel. A guest told Phineas they wanted ‘a vacation with an Indiana Jones feel crossed with luxury’

While Phineas enjoyed a candlelit dinner on the deck, he watched the elephants “chew the grass endlessly, trunks whizzing through the air as they tuck themselves in”

The elephants were not the only excitement at the Anantara Chiang Rai hotel. We also channeled our inner Steve McQueen, when two Royal Enfield motorcycles with sidecars showed up. With sunglasses on and wind in our faces, we ran off to admire the landscape, unchanged for centuries, a patchwork of rice paddies and hills.

Before heading north we had spent four nights in Phuket, at another Anantara resort called Mai Khao Phuket Villas. Located on the beach, it consists of a series of small bungalows linked by paths, with bicycles everywhere for guests to grab.

Giant water lilies adorn ponds and the walkways between the rooms have leaf prints. Monitor lizards (think mini crocodiles) stare begging for a piece of bacon at breakfast.

Phuket is approximately 30 by 13 miles and has 40 beaches connected by one dual carriageway. A rental car is cheap and is the best way to enjoy those beaches, from the popular Patong, Kamala and Bangtao to the quieter options in Naithon and Mai Khao.

The island’s main town is Phuket City, known to everyone as Phuket Town, and Thalang Road is where you need to go: a mix of Sino-Portuguese mansions, jewelers, coffee shops and ubiquitous spas.

‘You won’t soon forget sleeping with elephants,’ writes Phineas

During his stay, Phineas got to test a motorcycle with a sidecar and raced off to admire the surrounding countryside

One morning we parked on the main street. It all felt wonderfully relaxing, until our car got stuck. Thankfully the release was done flawlessly for just £15. A boy on a motorbike appeared out of nowhere and offered to take us to the police station where we paid the fine within two minutes. All done with a smile and apologies. The smile was a recurring theme.

Before heading home, we spent two days in Bangkok, famous for its labyrinthine streets lined with spas, cafes and shops. I was unprepared for the ever-expanding, spectacular modernity emerging next to the traditional city center, with its legendary bustling nightlife.

Like a new Shanghai, hotels and skyscrapers have skyrocketed, such as the Avani+ hotel, where we stayed and marveled at the views, almost matching those of Hong Kong.

Thailand’s tourism has suffered terribly during the pandemic, with restrictions being lifted later than many other holiday hotspots. But it’s good to go now, and you must go.

You will certainly not soon forget sleeping with elephants.