Glamorous revellers arrive for the Ayr Gold Cup

It was a blast of color when glamorous revelers turned up for the Ayr Gold Cup at the Scottish Racecourse today.

Race goers pulled out all the stops in a variety of vibrant frocks, floppy frocks and fancy fascinators upon arrival at the occasion – dubbed ‘Scotland’s largest and richest flat meeting’.

A minute’s silence will be observed for the Queen before the first race, the racecourse’s Twitter account announced prior to the start of the event.

The three-day meet, a highlight of the racing calendar, gives glamorous fans an excuse to dress in their finery for an action-packed day.

Speaking of preparations for the day after the Queen’s death last week, the Ayr Racecourse said on Twitter: ‘Today the highly anticipated Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup takes place.

“We pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a minute of silence 15 minutes before the first race and jockeys will wear black armbands.”

But revelers didn’t abandon their colorful ensembles today; plunging necklines, hats, glass bubbles and leggy displays were the order of the day.

Of course, no race festival would be the same without a selection of extensive millinery and there were plenty of standout choices on display.

While some opted for subtle fascinators and headbands, others went wild in creations adorned with feathers and colorful bows.

Short, figure-hugging dresses were among the popular choices these days, while a reveler opted for a cream-colored number with a bold V-neckline and sheer detailing.

Dressed in eye-catching fascinators, sky-high heels, bold hemlines and frilly dresses, well-dressed women seemed delighted to attend today’s event.