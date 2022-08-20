Glamorous racegoers attend Ladies’ Day at Chester

Advertisement

As Ladies’ Day in Chester kicked off today, glamorous race-goers made sure they pulled out all the stops as they compete in the battle for Best Dressed.

The racecourse turned into a sea of ​​color in vibrant dresses, fascinators and sky-high heels, guests showed their fashion prowess in high hemlines and deep ensembles.

With a range of bright dresses, combis and jumpsuits, elegant revelers with striking shoes and heels, as well as extravagant fascinators and hats.

A large number of guests donned all their finery as they poured through the gates for Ladies’ Day, which organizers described as an “opportunity for race-goers to don their finest outfits and accessories, and enjoy a day of true luxury, fun and excitement’.

Dressed in eye-catching fascinators, sky-high heels, bold hemlines and frilly dresses, well-dressed women seemed delighted to attend today’s event.

Because Chester had a much less strict dress code than other race events, such as Royal Ascot, revelers took full advantage of the relaxed sartorial guidelines as they gathered for the race meeting.

Many in attendance wore thigh-grazing ensembles, while others turned heads by opting for plunging necklines.

Each stand at Chester Racecourse adheres to a specific dress code. If you’re in the Chester Members and Private Hospitality area, there’s a ‘strictly smart’ style guide, encouraging ladies to wear longer skirts and dresses, chic trouser suits and statement hats.

The Winning Post and County Long Room and Concourse enclosures suggest a “dress to impress” mentality, recommending clutches, fascinators and mix-and-match color schemes.

The Tattersalls enclosure urges guests to “make a statement” with their outfits, citing jumpsuits and tailored shorts, maxi dresses and headbands, and hair accessories as strong choices.

The most casual stands are the Dee and Open Course, which welcome relaxed summer dresses, shorts, and T-shirts and sunglasses.