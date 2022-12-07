Glamorous poker star has X-rated wardrobe malfunctions during game – but all is not as it seems

<!–

A controversial poker tournament recently embroiled in a fraud scandal is making headlines again after a player was found to have multiple clothing malfunctions during a game.

Hustler Casino Live was rocked by a cheating scandal in October when a player accused another competitor of wearing a vibrating device to help him win $269,000 – and is now once again at the center of unwanted attention.

The popular poker player and YouTuber, known only as Sashimi, was participating in a livestream event called ‘Max Pain Monday’ this week when the nip slip happened – but it turned out she was wearing a prosthetic suit and the breasts on display were fake.

However, viewers of the game thought the exposure was real, and commentator Kyle Ravreby certainly didn’t seem comfortable with the situation.

He remarked, “Sashimi, come on, please. I’m looking away from the screen now – you too, guys? Sashimi, come on, please.’

Social media had a field day with the awkward situation.

“This is actually a really good strategy,” said one Twitter user.

‘Did she win! That’s a great distraction,” said another.

“That’s what we call a tell in the poker world,” joked a third.

However, not everyone thought the stunt was a joke.

Poker player Sherry Pluskota tweeted at Hustler Casino Live to “do better.”

Another exasperated Twitter user commented, “Welp, it’s official and final – @HCLPokerShow is a joke and just objectively awful… There’s nothing that can be done to fully restore credibility.”

Hustler Casino Live owners Ryan Feldman and Nick Vertucci also commented on the erupting scandal via social media.

Vertucci wrote: ‘Pretty sure it’s a bodysuit/gag. But FN brilliant. Tricked me.”

Feldman expressed some regret over the incident, saying he would not have let it happen if he had known about it.

“In hindsight, I wish I knew what sashimi did and THAT could happen. I didn’t know until it happened. I wish I had vetoed it,” he said.

“But most people will find it entertaining and harmless, even though it may be tasteless and totally unnecessary.” Didn’t know beforehand what was going on and that could happen. But I’m not sure it’s such a big deal.’

"But most people will find it entertaining and innocent, even if it may be tasteless and absolutely unnecessary. Didn't know beforehand what was going on and that could happen. But not sure if it's that big of a deal. Anyway, we care a lot about poker and want to grow it a lot.'