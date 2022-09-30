Glamorous Lily James and her ex boyfriend Matt Smith are seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse

They broke up for good in October 2020 after a failed attempt to rekindle their relationship in lockdown.

But exes Lily James and Matt Smith were seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse within minutes of each other on Thursday night after the BFI Luminous Gala in London at 5am.

The actress, 33, made a glamorous exit in the red dress she wore to the event and shortly after Matt appeared smartly dressed in a suit.

Lily looked like she’d had a fun night as she left early in the morning, and she covered her face as she stepped outside before getting into a cab with her friends.

There is no suggestion that Lily and Matt are dating again.

Lily continued to speculate that she is engaged to her rockstar boyfriend Michael Schuman when she stepped out earlier this summer with a gold ring on her engagement finger.

Earlier in the evening, Lily caused a storm on the red carpet of The Londoner Hotel when she donned a gorgeous ruby ​​red dress with a devious satin fabric and a form-fitting design, grabbing her behind in one playful click.

Featuring a halter neckline and a chic train, the number accentuated her physique – while showing off a paneled open back.

Lily’s auburn-toned locks were gathered in a Hollywood glamor style bun, with two strands of hair left to frame her face.

She added a palette of Charlotte Tilbury makeup for the look, slightly blushing her cheeks while adding a soft pink lip and black winged liner.

The Mamma Mia star posed over her shoulder on the blue carpet, showing off the beautiful design of the dress – with two thin straps adorning her center back, while the rest were bare.

Lily added a pair of black platform heels to increase her height in the number, with just a glimpse of the shoes showing underneath the dress.

She kept accessories to a minimum, but added a touch of glitter with diamond mini earrings.

In May 2020, Matt and Lily sparked rumors that they had reconciled after spending time together in their joint home, having split up in December after five years as a couple.

Lily and Matt first met while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014, but didn’t confirm their romance until February of the following year.

The couple split in December 2019 after five years together, with reports claiming their romance had hit the buffers over Matt’s closeness with his The Crown colleague Claire Foy, 37.

In March 2020, the couple was photographed together for the first time in months, but they appeared to maintain a safe social distance from each other.

The split followed rumors that Lily had struggled with Smith’s close friendship with Claire, which developed when they played the Queen and Prince Philip in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.

However, other sources said the couple were driven apart due to their hectic work schedules.

Lily is now in a relationship with Michael and was recently spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

The actress’s relationship with Michael initially came as a shock to fans of the couple as Lily is known for her family-friendly roles in Downton Abbey, Cinderella and Mamma Mia.

Meanwhile, Michael is a member of Queens Of The Stone Age, the band infamous for their nudity on stage and claims of drug and alcohol abuse.

The couple were first linked last year after they were spotted sharing a kiss outside a boutique hotel.