Glamorous lawyer goes from western Sydney to living a fairytale with NBA star fiancé Marcos Louzada

West Sydney attorney Monique Tavares got engaged to NBA star Marcos Louzada just nine months after they first met — and moved to America after an insanely impromptu proposal changed her life forever.

Tavares first met the rising star small forward and shooting guard in April 2021 after contacting her on Instagram.

The Western Sydney University law graduate worked as a dispute settler for the ABC before Louzada made her romantic-style proposal last November.

Didi Louzada proposed in fairytale style to nine-month Australian girlfriend Monique Tavares in November 2021

Tavares had to face a long-distance reality in the early stages of their relationship when Didi was summoned by the New Orlean Pelicans and immediately moved to the US.

The former Sydney Kings star was the No. 35 pick in the 2019 NBA draw, but Tavares said she knew nothing about basketball at the time and was completely unaware of her new boyfriend’s position in the game.

“We fell in love for reasons completely unrelated to basketball,” Ms Tavares told the United States Daily Telegram.

“If I didn’t live and experience this life myself, I probably wouldn’t believe it.

The young lawyer spent seven months with the star, who played just seven minutes on the field for New Orleans, recorded an assist and two rebounds before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

As soon as Tavares landed in New Orleans, Louzada proposed a big “Marry Me?” sign aided by candlelight and white petals.

“As soon as he got here (New Orleans) he said he knew he would propose to me because he just couldn’t stand life without me,” she said.

“There are so many reasons why we shouldn’t have trained, apart from language barriers, living in different countries and lockdown, we met at the most difficult moment.”

The former Ernst and Young lawyer is now living her fairytale dream, traveling across the United States while flying the flag for her Brazilian-born boyfriend.

Louzada played four games for the Blazers during their summer league championship campaign.

Didi Louzada takes on the Portland Trail Blazers against the Pistons during the Las Vegas Summer League on July 7

Tavares now documents her daily life in the NBA via TikTok, where she has amassed 45,000 followers.

Tavares said she won’t miss her career but is enjoying her new life as an “NBA woman”, learning Portuguese and planning her wedding.

Louzada, 29, averaged nine points, three rebounds and 21 minutes per game for the Sydney Kings in 2021.