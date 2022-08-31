Glamorous jockey who is ‘lucky to be alive’ after horror race fall lists her shocking injuries

Instagram to post details of her recovery hopes to race again

The 24-year-old jockey fell into a coma with serious head and spinal cord injuries

Leah Kilner was thrown from horse Stella Turn during the race in Grafton on July 3

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young jockey who is “lucky to be alive” after falling in a horror race has shared her shocking injuries on social media as she continues her road to recovery.

Guns apprentice Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her filly Stella Turn on July 3 during a race at Grafton in northern NSW.

Footage from the devastating incident shows her horse’s front legs giving way as she runs at full speed down the house straight, sending Kilner blasting into the turf before being trampled by trailing horses.

Stella Turn was euthanized after the race.

After Kilner was released from Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, she took to Instagram to highlight how she cheated on death.

Starjockey Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her filly, Stella Turn, on July 3 during a race in Grafton in northern NSW.

Kilner was rushed to hospital after the horrific fall (pictured right, Stella Turn trips during the race as the apprentice jockey falls)

“Wow, who knew I’d walk out of here legit and alive!” her emotional message began.

“I’m here to tell the crazy story and I’m grateful to all the people who have been here to support me and all the people who messaged, a prayer, whatever it all helped.

“Apart from the severe head/brain trauma, I had broken a collarbone in three, broken ribs, a minor fracture in the ankle, my entire left side extremely weak and still tingling, even a closed left eye, giving me only 25 percent vision. ‘

Kilner also revealed that some of her worst injuries were not physical.

“We won’t forget the post-traumatic amnesia. I even tried to throw myself out of bed to ‘wake myself up,'” she said.

Kilner describes her injuries, including broken ribs and her damaged left eye, which only 25 percent can see (pictured, in hospital being treated)

“Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who looked after me, especially when I was pulling snakes all over the place 5x a day, and my favorite nurse Carly [pictured] who went above and beyond,” Kilner wrote in her Instagram post

“However, all I had to do was look around and think about others and remember to realize that I’ve actually been extremely lucky in all of this.”

She also thanked the dedicated team of health professionals who helped her through her recovery.

Her father and trainer Greg Kilner said family and friends feared the worst when the star was in a coma.

“It’s unbelievable how she got through, it’s really a miracle, if you saw her for the first few days it was just heartbreaking,” he said.

Kilner is considered one of the best up and coming jockeys in the country, having won over 200 during her short career.