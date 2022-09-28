Glamorous former doctor is jailed for six years in Myanmar

A glamorous former doctor was sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar for “violating culture and dignity with her OnlyFans photos.”

According to military authorities, Nang Mwe San, a model and former doctor, was charged two weeks ago.

Ms. San was found guilty of using the sites to distribute nude photos and videos for a fee under Section 33(A) of the country’s Electronic Transaction Act.

She is believed to be the first person in Myanmar to be jailed for being an OnlyFans model.

Since Mrs. San lived in Yangon’s North Dagon Township, where martial law is in effect, people accused of crimes are tried in military courts.

They are also denied rights, like a lawyer. The trial against the model took place in the Insein Prison Court, the largest in Myanmar, where many political prisoners have recently been sent.

According to the BBC’s Burmese Service, Ms San had been in contact with her mother in recent weeks.

But her mother hadn’t known she had been convicted until it was confirmed by military media today.

It comes after Ms. San lost her medical license in 2019 for continuing to post racy photos of herself on Facebook, despite warnings from the Myanmar Medical Council.

Ms San also posted photos of herself at an anti-military protest after the February 2021 coup.

Myanmar’s military coup in February 2021 sparked widespread anger and as a result there have been many protests.

The number of arrests since the coup has skyrocketed, with more than 15,600 detained, including lawmakers, activists, journalists and Ms Suu Kyi.

Authorities arrested another model, Thinzar Wint Kyaw, for protesting the coup and posting images on social media in August.

She will appear in court in October.

Elsewhere, a freelance journalist who worked for the BBC yesterday increased her sentence by three years.

The journalist, Htet Htet Kine, was convicted of making contact with a banned pro-democracy radio program and had already been sentenced to three years hard labour.

She was convicted under new laws that criminalize comments that appear to spread “false news” about the military or cause fear.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group says more than 12,000 people are in prison and at least 2,322 political prisoners have been murdered.

Elsewhere, former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman and her husband were sentenced to one year in prison for violating immigration laws.

But in Myanmar, their case is more likely to involve wider political concerns, as foreigners in Myanmar are rarely prosecuted for immigration offenses.

Ms. San, who became a doctor at the age of 22, stopped practicing in 2017 to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a model.

She said she was forced to represent the council in January 2019, where she was told her photos violated Burmese tradition.

Ms. San was forced to sign an agreement to remove the photos or risk losing her license.

After ignoring the injunction, her license was revoked on June 3, 2019.

“There’s so much sexism here,” Mrs. San told the… New York Times.

‘They don’t want women to get higher positions. And they judge women by what we wear. They don’t even want us to wear pants.’

Ms. San admitted she was “shocked” and “sad” by the decision, after working hard to become a doctor.

‘Was I wearing sexy outfits when I met my patients? Never,” she told Reuters.

The model hit back at the decision in a Facebook post that read: “Society does not own a female body. My body, my right. Thanks to all my fans from my country, Burma and around the world who support and encourage me, I love you.’