Glamorous comedian who works on Bluey reveals her secret adult comedy show

A comedian on Australian children’s show Bluey has revealed her secret adult comedy act.

Jemma Bayley works at Ludo Studio and is a background artist on the hit ABC Kids series.

When she’s not working on the cartoon series, the stand-up comedian hosts an adult comedy show at The Chippo Hotel in Sydney.

During her comedy act, Jemma discusses a range of topics, including sex toys.

She studied animation and graduated from Griffith in 2017 with a Bachelor in Film and an award for ‘Best Production Management’.

Perhaps Australia’s most popular children’s programme, Bluey follows the adventures of ‘a sweet, inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog’ along with her family, including her mother, father and younger sister, and her friends.

The animated series won the Kids: Preschool Award at the 2019 International Emmys.

The show has even captured the hearts and minds of schoolchildren across America and is changing the way they speak.

Kids in the United States start talking with an unmistakable Australian twang after seeing Bluey.

The cartoon has become extremely popular in the US after premiering on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ in September 2019.

Last year The New York Times described the show as “the biggest Australian export since The Wiggles” – the country’s most famous children’s band.

Staying true to its true blue roots, the cartoon is packed with ‘g’day’ greetings and Australian phrases like ‘show us your strings, muffin!’