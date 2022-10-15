Glamorous Carol Vorderman puts on an animated display while celebrating Ascot wins

Carol Vorderman put on an animated display as she celebrated her Ascot wins on Saturday after getting lucky on her bets.

The Countdown star, 61, was seen raising her hand after one of the QIPCO British Champions Day races – where she was dressed in a stylish tartan ensemble.

Later in the day on Instagram, she revealed that she had made a gross total of £661 after placing just three bets.

For her day out with an equally glamorous friend, she wore a green-grey tartan dress which was fastened at the waist with a black belt.

She completed her look with a matching hat and wizard as she excitedly snapped photos and enjoyed the day out.

Carol documented her wins on social media and she shared photos of her winning tickets and the total amount, as well as a fun video with one of her friends.

She wrote in the caption, “BOOM CHAMPIONS DAY! SECOND RACE @ascot. Three bets…. Came in 1,2,3. Go on Advances…..two from above and one from wherever you want.

Occupied £120 profit each way, £661 gross. Come on, progress!’

She bet on the horses Creative Force, Kinross and Run To Freedom each time to add up to her final amount.

It came after Carol spoke candidly about her “many special friends” as she shared dating advice and the reasons she dated multiple men.

The star revealed that one of her closest male friends is an astronaut who “calls her from the space station,” and that she’s been dating two of the men for several years — adding that she’s “feeling free” since choosing not to. to remarry.

Carol never revealed the identities of the men.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning to answer a burning caller question during the advice segment.

A 52-year-old viewer knocked on the door of the show and asked both Carol and Gyles Brandreth what age group to pitch himself to when looking for ladies so far.

The star explained: “I live my life in chapters, and you said and this chapter since I was about 50. So for the past ten years I have led a life that is much freer.

‘I’ve never felt more free. So I’ve ignored the search for one person and I’ve got some of what I’ve called “special friends.”

She continued: ‘I don’t really want to get married again. I don’t want to live with a man anymore. Have to take care of him all the time. But this is a time to break this nonsense taboo, which is that a person should only look for one other person who will satisfy everything in their life. That’s hell.’

Adding her ‘special friends’ Carol explained: ‘They don’t know each other, but they know about it. It’s a very honest relationship.

“One of them is many years beyond my marriage. Yes, it is more than 10 years. Another is seven. He’s an astronaut. He called me from the space station.’