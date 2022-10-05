Glamorous Australian UFC star Casey O'Neill challenges troll to MMA fight

<!–

Australian UFC star Casey O’Neill challenged an internet troll to a fight after being harassed on Twitter – but the cyber bully didn’t show up.

The 24-year-old Queenslander, who is undefeated in the UFC, was called out by a Twitter troll named Cal Davies, who called her a ‘low-level fighter’ and insisted even he was better than her.

O’Neill challenged Davies to fix it in the gym and the troll didn’t back down.

The Aussie then obliged him with the name of her gym and gave a time and date for when a match could happen.

Davies tried to divert and asked permission from the gym’s owner. O’Neill sent him a waiver from the training center – as long as he signed it, he would be clear of any damage he caused.

O’Neill’s trainer even waded into the conversation, trying to make sure his gym wouldn’t be held responsible for what might happen.

Davies seemed keen to prove his point against the unbeaten Australian.

“Just sign the waiver,” wrote Eric Nicksick.

Not only did the troll not show up at the scheduled time to back up his claim, he deleted his entire Twitter account.

O’Neill posted a video of herself waiting for him at the gym with the caption: ‘Oh well’.

“It’s really fun to call people out on what they say because half the time someone will say something on the internet that they wouldn’t say to your face,” O’Neill said on The All Star podcast afterward.

O’Neill (pictured on holiday in an Instagram snap) says she was prepared to teach the internet troll a lesson

‘He called me online and said he thinks I’m a terrible fighter and he wants to beat me, so I asked him to come spar. I’ve got an ACL at the moment, not even cleared for sparring, but I know for sure I’d kick his ass,” O’Neill said.

‘I was totally prepared to kick his ass on Tuesday but he deleted his Twitter. Today when I woke up I had seen that his account is no more so I don’t think Casey vs Cal is going down anymore.’

‘I don’t think I’m going to punch the Twitter troll unless he shows up, but I highly doubt it.’

O’Neill (pictured in a 2021 UFC fight) has an undefeated record of 9-0 in MMA and expects to be back in competition as soon as she is fully fit

O’Neill is one of the most promising MMA fighters in the world and expects to be back in the UFC next year once she recovers from her knee injury.

She remains undefeated in MMA with a record of 9-0.