Glamorous Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges speaks out in support of drug cheat Conor Benn

World champion boxer Ebanie Bridges says she does not believe Conor Benn is a drug cheat after his failed drugs test threw the blockbuster fight against Chris Eubank Jr into doubt.

The battleweight bout was thrown into chaos on Wednesday when it was confirmed that Benn had returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug”, only for promoters to insist the contest went ahead.

Social media users were quick to hit out at Benn after the bombshell news, which comes just days before Saturday’s huge contest at the O2 Arena.

But IBF world bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has insisted the 26-year-old may be the innocent victim here.

‘No, definitely not!! When are the results of this B test supposed to be available?’, Bridges tweeted upon hearing the news.

American boxing promoter Lou DiBella was much more skeptical, replying to Bridges: ‘B samples NEVER test different. Never seen it once, and considering it’s the same urine, taken at the same time, in a different bottle, it’s not surprising. The boy cheated and was caught. PERIOD.’

Chris Eubank Jr’s (left) fight with Conor Benn (right) has been postponed by boxing authorities, although promoter Eddie Hearn vowed to challenge the decision with ongoing legal talks following Benn’s failed drugs test

Bridges responded with: ‘Yes I know but it can be contaminated it happens!! I don’t think for a second that Conor is a drug cheat.’

The Aussies’ supporters weren’t so forgiving of Benn, and they told her so.

“No Ebanie, not a drug in sight,” one user sarcastically commented, posting a photo of Benn shirtless and looking incredibly fit.

Another commented: ‘Dear God. You can tell your promoted by matchroom. The B sample never appears.’

Clomiphene, the drug found in Benn’s system, is normally used to treat infertility in women but can increase testosterone in men and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Nicknamed the Blonde Bomber, Bridges hails from Toongabbie in Sydney’s west. She is trained in karate, kickboxing and Muay Thai. She is now based in the UK

It is not yet clear whether Benn’s situation will trigger the cancellation of this weekend’s blockbuster with Eubank Jr, which falls almost 30 years after the second of two iconic fights between their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank.

Bridges’ next fight will be her world title fight against fellow Aussie and fierce rival ‘Shotgun’ Shannon O’Connell in Leeds on December 11 – and will be the biggest women’s fight in Australian boxing history.