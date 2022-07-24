Glamorgan batsman Sam Northeast hits the highest first-class score of the 21st century with 410 runs

Sam Northeast took the highest first-class score of the 21st century on Saturday when run-scoring records were smashed in Glamorgan’s smashing County Championship win over Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Northeast finished unbeaten at 410, the ninth-greatest inning in the history of the game, as Glamorgan stated at 795 for five – the biggest total ever for the Welsh club.

The 32-year-old brought out his four hundred in style, hit Roman Walker for six and repeated the next dose to overtake the 405 that Graeme Hick failed to make for Worcestershire v Somerset at Taunton in 1988.

That came at the end of a 461 run uninterrupted tie with Chris Cooke, the biggest sixth-wicket score in first-class matches in this country and the second of all time. Only Brian Lara, who scored 501 for Warwickshire in 1994, and Archie MacLaren, who scored 424 for Lancashire in 1895, have higher county championship scores.

“It’s really special to be on that list of names,” Northeast said. “It’s crazy and I’m really grateful for everything that happened today.”

Glamorgan then declared a final day victory over lunchtime over a Leicestershire side who had broken their own first-class high score on their previous Championship outing – the 756 for four that repulsed Sussex’s attack at Hove.

Glamorgan’s Northeast has made 10,839 first-class runs since its debut in 2007

Highest First-Class Innings In Cricket History: Brian Lara, 501 for Warwickshire vs Durham 1994 Hanif Mohammad, 499 for Karachi vs Bahawalpur 1959 Don Bradman, 452 for New South Wales vs Queensland 1930 Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, 443 for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar 1948 Bill Ponsford, 437 for Victoria vs Queensland 1927 Bill Ponsford, 429 for Victoria vs Tasmania 1923 Aftab Baloch, 428 for Sind vs Baluchistan 1974 Archie MacLaren, 424 for Lancashire vs Somerset 1895 Sam Northeast, 410* for Glamorgan vs Leicestershire 2022 Graeme Hick, 405* for Worcestershire vs Somerset 1988

The decision paid off, with Leicestershire bowling for 183 second time to lose by an innings and 28 runs.

Meanwhile, English fast bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire for three years at the end of the season. The 28-year-old was County Championship winner with Warwickshire in 2021 and feels he has the injury issues that limited him to 15 four-day appearances for the club in six seasons. He underwent career-saving back surgery last year and Notts should reap the rewards of his efforts to increase his three Test caps.

“I feel physically in the best shape I’ve been in, and the ball comes out nice,” he said. “My pace is where it should be, now it’s just about putting together a series of games and performances to back it up.”