Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick the latest case of mistaken identity at 2022 U.S. Open

It’s Happened Again: Another mistake of identity involving a celebrity attending the US Open in New York City.

Earlier this week, fans mistook actress Laverne Cox for Beyoncé when the Orange Is The New Black star attended Monday’s Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Now, just two days later, ESPN commentators listed the various celebrities in the stands and confused the identities of legendary singers Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick.

Oops! ESPN commentators confused the identities of legendary singers Gladys Knight, 78, and Dionne Warwick, 81, as they scanned the crowd during Wednesday’s US Open game between Serena Williams and the tournament’s runner-up, Anett Kontaveit.

“Glady’s Knight!” tennis analyst Mary Carillo enthused during the broadcast of the match between Serena Williams and the number two of the tournament, Anett Kontaveit.

Chanda Rubin, who would also call the game for ESPN, quickly agreed. But it turns out the former top-10 professional tennis player was referring to who she saw in the stands, not the TV monitor.

“Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Aunt Gladys was sitting in the stands) and not at our program monitor showing Ms. Dionne…the error was corrected immediately,” Rubin, 46, tweeted after the game, along with a hand-on-face emoji.

Looking Wrong: Chandra Rubin, who initially agreed with Mary Carillo when she mistakenly identified Warwick as a knight, took to Twitter and revealed that she looked to the court “(where Aunt Gladys sat in the stands)” as the reason for her mistake

Sense of humor: Warwick used a bit of humor to laugh away the wrong identity problem with Knight

Laughing: Warwick, a six-time Grammy winner, jokingly referenced Knight’s classic song Midnight Train to Georgia when she raised the topic on Twitter

Warwick, a six-time Grammy winner, finally took up this latest case of identity swapping, with a bit of humor in the aftermath.

“Hello, I’m Gladys Knight…and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia I won’t walk by but say a little prayer for you,” Warwick, 81, joked in reference to Knight’s iconic number one hit Midnight Train. To Georgia.

For her part, Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner, found the honor of being mistaken for Warwick.

“Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she is as honored to be mistaken for me as I would be her. I’m sure it was an honest mistake. It was a blessing to be in the house to see Serena’s greatness,” the 78-year-old wrote.

Honored to be Warwick: Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight took to Twitter to share that she was “honoured” to be mistaken for her longtime boyfriend, Dionne Warwick

Cheering Serena: The Midnight Train To Georgia star has also attended games at the US Open this week; she is pictured on the first round of Serena Williams at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City on Monday, August 29

Contemporaries, Knight and Warwick have been friends for decades and have even collaborated on several projects, most notably singing together in the cover version of the classic song That’s What Friends Are For (1985) with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The recording, billed as being by Dionne Warwick & Friends, was released as a charity single for AIDS research and prevention. It was a huge hit, becoming the number one single of 1986 in the US and winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals and Song Of The Year.

The famed duo also teamed up with fellow R&B icon Pattie LaBelle for Sisters In The Name Of Love, an award-winning 90-minute special concert recording on July 12, 1986 at the historic Aquarius Theater in Hollywood, originally broadcast on HBO, which has since become legendary. .

Iconic: Knight and Warwick, friends for decades, collaborated on the cover of the classic hit That’s What Friends Are For (1985), which was performed with Elton John and Stevie Wonder; the R&B icons are depicted in 2013

Two days earlier, fans mistook Cox for Beyoncé, 40, when she was in the crowd to watch Serena Williams play her first round match at the US Open on Monday.

It started with a tweet in which the Emmy-nominated actress and LGBT advocate, 50, was in the stands dressed all in black with a matching facemask as a fan that read “Beyonce at the #USOpen.”

In defense of those mistaking her identity, the TV star rocked a haircut that resembled one Beyoncé often wore: curly-textured blonde locks in a low ponytail, along with a face mask.

“I’m not mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight and then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the wrong identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” Cox wrote on Instagram.