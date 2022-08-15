Gladys Berejiklian sends Kyle Sandilands a gift for his new baby boy Otto

<!–

Gladys Berejiklian sent Kyle Sandilands and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston $75 worth of baby clothes for their newborn son Otto.

The radio host, 51, opened the gift Monday morning along with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on their Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Kyle said it was “packed nicely,” while his co-host guessed what Ms. Berejiklian, 51, immediately sent: “To me, it looks like it’s going to be a Seed outfit.”

They unwrapped the present and melted about how “cute” the bib, romper and “pants” were.

Jackie, 47, went on to say, “She would have gone out and picked that herself, you know.”

Kyle added: “That’s so beautiful and unnecessary, but that shows what a really sweet person Gladys Berejiklian is.”

It wasn’t long before Jackie decided to ponder the cost of the gifts after discovering that the former Prime Minister of New South Wales had glued liquid paper to the price tags.

The obstacle didn’t stop Kyle, who asked for a five-cent piece and suggested that Jackie could “scrape” the substance.

She did, saying, “The bib was $20 – this is so mean. This is actually the stickiest thing I’ve ever done.’

Kyle replied, “She’s done her best to paper it with liquid paper and here’s Jackie scratching and sniffing.”

Jackie then revealed that the onesie cost $30 before Kyle decided ‘this is very inappropriate’, to which she laughed and said she agreed ‘but I’ll do it anyway’.

With the pants at $24.95, the entire gift came to just over $75, including the card that read, “Dear Kyle and Tegan, I’m over the moon with the arrival of baby Otto. You will be wonderful parents, love Gladys Berejiklian and Arthur.’

Kyle and Tegan welcomed baby Otto . last week

It comes just days after Kyle shared the first glimpse of his and Tegan’s child together.

The proud new dad was seen carrying baby Otto around in a small crib in the hospital as he dialed in via Zoom for his radio show on Friday morning.

Kyle proudly showed off the sleeping newborn to present Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and the team together as he shared intimate and sometimes graphic details about the birth.

He said, ‘Tegan had to have a cesarean section and they put a sheet on it and I looked, she said they hadn’t started yet… I could see her guts! Her face, I think she thought they were painting her with the Dettol.’