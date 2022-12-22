Gladiators star Wolf looks unrecognisable

The shoulder-length hair and tarnished snarl were a thing of the past when former Gladiators star Michael Van Wijk, also known as Wolf, appeared on the Thursday edition of Good Morning Britain.

Now based in New Zealand, where he manages a chain of fitness studios, the 70-year-old looked considerably different – but no less impressive given his advanced age – as he discussed the hit ITV show and its imminent return.

Father-of-four Van Wijk wore a black muscle vest and confirmed he was still in great shape as he appeared in the London studio from a distance alongside his son, Dean, 34.

All change: The shoulder-length hair and tarnished snarl were a thing of the past when former Gladiators star Michael Van Wijk, aka Wolf, appeared on the Thursday edition of Good Morning Britain

And the aging bodybuilder, a regular on Gladiators between 1992 and 2000, claimed he could still compete on the show despite being significantly older.

“Honestly, I could do all the matches comfortably,” he told presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard. “I would also like to be like you and also be a co-presenter.”

Van Wijk also claimed that he could beat his muscular son, who hopes to appear in the new series, should they ever compete against each other.

He added: “We train at different gyms, but we are very competitive.”

Looking good: Father-of-four Van Wijk wore a black muscle vest and confirmed he was still in great shape as he appeared in the London studio from a distance alongside his son, Dean

Fighting Fit: And the aging bodybuilder, a regular on Gladiators between 1992 and 2000, claimed he could still compete on the show despite being significantly older

Dean aims to follow in his father’s footsteps when the endurance-based game show makes a comeback next year after signing up for the reboot – and he’s even planning to be called Wolf Cub.

“I’ve always wanted to wear Lycra and chase people,” he said The sun. While Michael added, “I believe he can take the contenders to shreds like I used to.”

In its heyday, the program drew 13 million viewers, with the hit 1990s TV show featuring members of the public battling it out against a cast of bodybuilders and gymnasts known as Gladiators.

Mirror image: Lookalike son Dean aims to follow in his father’s footsteps when the stamina-based game show makes a comeback next year after signing up for the reboot — and he’s even planning to be called Wolf Cub

Aspirations: Dean, who hasn’t yet been confirmed as one of the cast but has signed on for the reboot, said: ‘I’ve always wanted to wear Lycra and chase people’

And while fitness fanatic Dean is confident he’s up to the challenge, he knows he’s got big boots to fill when it comes to matching up with his dad.

“It’s a little daunting to think about,” he explained. “Especially because he was number one with his character.

‘But I’m ready. I can’t be exactly like him, but I’ll try to bring something different to the show.”

Dean said he got a taste for appearing on the show when he was a kid after his dad made him a mini lycra costume to match Wolf’s and Michael wore him on his shoulders around the National Indoor Arena in Birmingham, where the program was filmed.

However, it remains to be seen if he will make it to the show as the cast has yet to be announced and tens of thousands of aspiring gladiators would have tried out.

The BBC confirmed this summer that the show will be making a comeback with an 11-episode series, welcoming a new generation of ‘supermen’ who will take on contestants in the ‘ultimate test of speed and strength’.

Originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, the program will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will feature a host of new games alongside the classic challenges that old fans will know and love.

Each show concludes with the ultimate fan-favorite challenge: the intense obstacle course known as The Eliminator.

The rebooted program will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023, with new hosts yet to be announced.