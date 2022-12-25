Gizmore launches a unified app for its smartwatches and IoT devices in collaboration with Tres Care

The smartwatch segment in India has been growing at an exponential rate. Gizmore is leading the pack with its top-of-the-line smartwatches that are priced for the masses. With its association with Tres Care, Gizmore aims to elevate the smartwatch experience for users and offer even more comprehensive data relating to their health and fitness.

Commenting on the partnership, Nishant Goel, Director Marketing, Gizmore, said, It has now become imperative for consumers to track their health. The new-age apps enable them to get real-time updates and make more informed decisions regarding their fitness. Our strategic partnership with TRES care will help us expand even faster in this segment and provide our users with better insights. We will soon make this app available for all our smartwatches and IoT devices. Along with providing expansive data and proactive health alerts, we have also ensured that this data is completely secure and not shared with any third-party apps.

Gaurav Chiripal, Founder and CEO of Tres Care, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Gizmore, one of the fastest-growing smartwatch brands in India. Through our proactive health alerts, users can unlock the full potential of their smartwatch and lead a fitter life. Our endeavour is to enrich the users’ lives and switch to a healthy lifestyle”.

Gizmore smartwatch, through the Tres Connect app, will also integrate DigiLocker enabling users to store all their health records and vaccination certificates in one place. To motivate people to stay committed to their fitness goals, Tres Connect also allows smartwatch users to share their vital health data with their trusted group of friends, colleagues or family members. Sharing milestones, achievements, and other data on popular social platforms is also available.

Tres Care app is purely Made In India and the biggest USP is that all the consumer data is stored in Indian boundaries. This data is encrypted and segregated while stored on separate servers. Users can even ask the records to be deleted which given them the privacy rights. Separate user groups can be created for example you can monitor the health of entire family with this application. This application has proactive health alerts and you can monitor the changing patterns along through vital activity graphs. Basic hygiene features of sleep monitoring, call alerts and notifications, menstrual cycle tracker and sedentary reminder are also there.

