Giving women with pre-cancerous cells on their cervix the HPV vaccine could reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer, scientists say.

Experts from Imperial College London reviewed studies involving thousands of women vaccinated against HPV that had to have pre-cancerous cells removed.

The findings, published in the British medical journalsuggest that those who received an additional HPV shot in addition to treatment were about 60 percent less likely to develop cells of concern again.

The researchers noted that their findings need confirmation in large-scale studies, but they believe the results are “robust.”

WHAT IS HPV? THE INFECTION ASSOCIATED WITH 99% OF EARTH CANCER CASES Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the name for a group of viruses that affect your skin and the moist membranes lining your body. Spread through vaginal, anal and oral sex and skin-to-skin contact between the genitals is very common. Up to eight in ten people will become infected with the virus at some point in their lives. There are more than 100 types of HPV. About 30 of these can affect the genital area. Genital HPV infections are common and highly contagious. Many people never show symptoms, as they can occur years after infection, and most cases resolve without treatment. It can lead to genital warts and is also known to cause cervical cancer by creating an abnormal tissue growth. An average of 38,000 cases of HPV-related cancers are diagnosed annually in the US, 3,100 cases of cervical cancer in the UK and about 2,000 other cancers in men. What other cancers does it cause? Throat

Neck

Tongue

almonds

Vulva

Vagina

Penis

Anus

Girls and boys aged 12 to 13 are routinely injected with the human papillomavirus (HPV) in the UK, while children in the US are given the injection from the age of nine.

It helps prevent cancers caused by the virus, such as cervical cancer, anal cancer, and some head and neck cancers.

The vaccine was introduced in 2008 and people who were older than 13 before that date are not offered the shot as standard, according to the NHS’s programme.

But the latest study suggests that women with precancerous cells on their cervix — known scientifically as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) — may benefit from receiving it.

CIN, caused by HPV, is not cancer, but can develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.

Cervical swabs detect abnormal cells. Follow-up tests are needed to confirm if CIN is present.

Surgery may be needed to remove them.

Once a woman is identified with high-quality precancerous cells on her cervix, she has a lifelong risk of developing cervical cancer.

Previous research suggests that giving a preventive HPV vaccine in addition to surgery to remove abnormal CIN cells may help reduce the risk for women.

To explore this further, experts analyzed the results of 18 studies to assess whether HPV shots reduced the risk of abnormal cells returning after surgery.

The studies followed women for an average of three years.

The results showed that the risk of recurrence of “high-grade pre-invasive disease” was 57 percent lower in those who were vaccinated alongside their surgery, compared with those who didn’t get the shot.

The findings were even stronger in women who were found to carry the strains of the virus most closely linked to cervical cancer.

However, the researchers noted that the vaccine’s effects are unclear because the data was limited and the studies had a moderate to high risk of bias.

And there was a lack of evidence to determine whether the HPV shot reduced the risk of vulvar, vaginal or anal lesions and genital warts.

In addition, most studies did not record the average age of the participants and did not control for risk factors, such as smoking.

However, the team said that together they had strict inclusion criteria and evaluated study quality and bias, suggesting the results are robust.

But they noted that high-quality randomized controlled trials are needed to determine the effectiveness and cost of HPV vaccination.