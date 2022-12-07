Give the gift of a non-cracked iPhone this holiday season

It’s time again to start the annual shopping tour to find the best gifts for loved ones, and the new iPhone 14 is undoubtedly on many lists this year. And why wouldn’t it? As always, Apple has brought the best it has to offer to the new iPhone, making it quite an upgrade.

But it’s easy to sometimes forget that all this premium technology is still sandwiched between two thin pieces of glass, meaning the new iPhone is still fairly fragile. And with the brand new Dynamic Island interface on the display, a cracked or broken screen can lead to even more expensive problems this year.

The good news is that Rokform have been making extremely durable and functional cases for iPhones for years now, and their Rugged range is better than ever for the new iPhone 14. The best part, they’re tailor-made for the adventurous adrenaline junkies in your life.

Worrying about a phone screen should be the last thing on their minds when they’re out and about, and the military-grade protection of the Rokform Rugged cases helps keep it that way. The reinforced corners, improved screen and camera protection absorb shocks and are up to four times more resistant than other cases. And just in case you needed more assurance, every Rugged case exceeds the military grade drop test standard, MIL-STD 801G-516.6.

Even better, Rokform cases are fully MagSafe compliant, support wireless charging, and include additional built-in magnets that stay 4-5 times stronger on MagSafe accessories or any magnetic surface. This allows for a quick connection to any magnetic surface, such as a metal bench, car mount or golf carp pole, without a second thought – perfect for hands-free situations. For the iPhone 14 series, the magnet is 232% stronger, providing even more hold and stability when mounted. Talk about functional.

But the true magic of Rokform cases comes from the patented RokLock Twist closure system. This unique quick-mount system of cases and accessories lets you seamlessly mount your phone to a bike, motorcycle, car, or anywhere you can think of, with a simple twist of the wrist. It holds the phone securely on the mount, so no matter what you’re doing, that thousand-dollar pocket computer will stay put.

Will all this extra toughness make your phone more jacked up than Dwayne Johnson? On the contrary, they are actually still quite slim. It’s pretty impressive how much protection Rokform packs into such a sleek-feeling case. They are stylish, protective, functional and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty

So for the trailheads, bikers, mechanics, handymen, mud wrestlers or anyone in your life who is more than a little prone to dropping their phone, pick up a Rokform iPhone 14 case (opens in new tab) this holiday season.