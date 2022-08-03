Giuliani Is Unlikely to Face Criminal Charges in Lobbying Inquiry

Prosecutors have not closed the investigation, and if new evidence were to emerge, they could still pursue Giuliani. But as a telltale sign that the investigation is nearing completion without a charge, investigators recently returned the electronic devices to Mr. Giuliani, the people said. Mr Giuliani also met with prosecutors and agents in February and answered their questions, signaling that his lawyers were confident he would not be charged.

The Manhattan investigation once posed the greatest legal danger to Mr Giuliani, whose press campaign in Ukraine led to Mr Trump being led to his first impeachment. But in recent weeks, as the Manhattan investigation has come to a close, Mr. Giuliani for Mr. Keeping Trump in power after the 2020 election will come under increasing scrutiny.

He has emerged as a key figure in the Georgian criminal investigation into efforts to reverse Mr Trump’s loss in that state. Federal prosecutors are also investigating his role in creating alternative slates for pro-Trump voters in several states, and he was central to the congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Manhattan Inquiry went further back in time to examine Giuliani’s entanglements with powerful Ukrainians in the run-up to the presidential election, when he blurred the lines between his political goals and his business pursuits in highly unusual ways.