Giselle breaks silence on husband Tom Brady’s NFL U-turn amid rumors of a marital split over it

Gisele Bündchen says it’s “her turn” to restart her modeling career and chided Tom Brady’s decision to retire by stating, “I wish he was more present.”

Speaking to Elle magazine amid rumors that her marriage is on the rocks, Gisele said: “I feel very fulfilled as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s my turn.’

Her relationship with Brady, 45, reportedly ended after she returned home from a solo trip to Costa Rica over his decision not to retire as the Tampa Bay Bucks quarterback after a stellar career.

Insiders previously revealed that they haven’t patched up the rocky relationship yet and may be “on their way” to a divorce.

The gorgeous blonde also said she felt she was being portrayed as “desperate” that her husband was retiring, and continued to insist that his career success makes her happy.

She said, ‘I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That is what society has accepted and what society has not accepted.

“Of course I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I wish he was more present.

“I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before.

‘But in the end I feel like everyone should make a decision that works for [them]. He must also follow his joy.’

Mother of two Gisele left for Costa Rica in early September after a heated argument with her husband – whom she has been married to since 2009

The SuperBowl champion played his first game this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but his wife was not there to see his amazing performance.

She said she has “concerns” about the “violent” sport and the effect it has on her husband, as he admitted on his podcast that he got “a lot of hits” during his first match

She spent time at their home in Central America after reports that the duo was arguing over Brady’s sensational decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief retirement.

Brady is expected to retire for good at the end of the 2022 season, but his wife was unable to attend the first game of the season on Sunday.

He admitted he was a little confused after the match on his Let’s Go! Podcast, which said, ‘I woke up today and said, ‘Holy s***, there were some hits.’

Brady added: “You look at your arm and you have bruises, you have cuts. And you say, “OK, how long do I want to make this commitment?”

“And I’ve clearly made the commitment for this year and everything will be as always – keep evaluating all these different aspects of playing.”

He agreed to retire to spend more time with his family, but then reversed the decision — allegedly causing friction with his wife, insiders claim.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s new home is currently under construction on Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek of Biscayne Bay

But despite their time apart, the celeb couple’s marriage is still on the rocks and Gisele has reportedly not returned to their Tampa, Florida home.

Giselle added: ‘I’ve done my part, that’s [to] be for it [Tom]. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.

“Watching my kids succeed and become the beautiful little people they are, see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy.

“At this point in my life I feel like I did a good job. I have a huge list of things I need to do, things I want to do. At 42 I feel more connected to my goal.’

Brazilian Gisele and the legendary quarterback, who married in 2009, share Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, while Tom also has a 14-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan is an actress best known for playing Natasha in Sex and the City.

Just weeks ago, after Brady’s preseason game with the Buccaneers, he hinted at his potential family troubles, telling a news conference that “there’s a lot of shit going on.”

Tom, Gisele and their children left their home in Boston, Massachusetts and moved to Florida so that the soccer star could be closer to his new home, Buccaneers.

He said: “Everyone has different situations they face and we all have unique challenges in our lives.

‘I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure life out as best you can. You know, it’s an ongoing process.’

Brady last posted about his wife’s “inspiring honesty and authenticity” on July 20 in a dedicated birthday post for the supermodel.

And she returned the favor, celebrating his birthday on August 3 with an adorable photo of the dad with two of his kids.

The gorgeous couple was last seen in public in June, holding hands with each other and their daughter as they walked past the Dolce & Gabbana gallery in Portofino, Italy.

Sources say rumors the couple are currently divorcing are “not true,” but others close to the family have said Brady and Bündchen could be headed that way.

“Gisele is not back with Tom,” a source told Page Six. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids, but didn’t go to their home in Tampa.

“Tom still hopes they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always make it up when she’s cooled down.”