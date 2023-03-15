Gisele Bundchen Shares Cryptic Post After Dating Joaquim Valente Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen used a cryptic quote as the caption for a stunning selfie of herself in a grassy field on Wednesday morning.

After continuing to fuel dating rumors with handsome jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized in October, the 42-year-old model appeared to allude to headlines about her new romance on her latest Instagram.

‘Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. All we see is a perspective, not the truth,’ he asserted.

Just 24 hours earlier, the mother-of-two was seen walking her dogs in Costa Rica with Valente, during another trip to the country together.

The couple were previously spotted riding horses through the jungle together, leading many to believe they are dating, despite the Vogue cover girl denying the claims.

Shut down the rumors? Gisele Bündchen used a cryptic quote as the caption for a stunning selfie of herself in a grassy field on Wednesday morning.

Sources previously said that she “adores” the jiu-jitsu instructor, but “doesn’t have a traditional dating scenario with him.”

A Miami resident since 2007, Valente is originally from Rio de Janeiro, 1,000 miles northeast of Bundchen’s hometown of Horizontina, and runs the Valente Brothers academy with his older brother Pedro and Gui.

A source said that Gisele and Joaquim “have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the children.” Whether or not it will ever become more than that is on the table.

Another source stated that Gisele was “happy and doing great” but was “focused on her kids, her health and her job.”

The couple was first spotted in the country in December with their 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, quickly sparking romance rumors between the couple.

However, a source close to Gisele furiously denied that they are in a relationship, insisting the date was anything but romantic, noting that Joaquim is nothing more than a close family friend.

“He’s been his kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” the source revealed. “There is no truth to the rumors that they are dating.”

New man? After continuing to fuel dating rumors with handsome jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized in October, the 42-year-old model appeared to allude to headlines about her new romance in her latest Twitter account. Instagram.

Inseparable: Just 24 hours earlier, the mother-of-two was seen walking her dogs in Costa Rica with Valente, during another trip to the country together (Valente pictured above)

Gisele and Joaquim seem to have a very old history, and they even participated in a photo shoot for Dust Magazine together with Joaquim’s brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente, last year.

She filed for divorce from Brady because she felt he “wasn’t as thoughtful as he should have been.”

‘That’s what (Gisele) wanted: to be heard. And he wasn’t listening to her,” the source told the site.

While Bundchen, a native of Brazil, was raising his two children, the athlete was “busy following his passion.”

Split: Bundchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage; seen in 2022

Brady also shares his 15-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Someone familiar with the quarterback said: “When he’s in the middle of a season, (Brady) does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football,” adding: “Tom It’s more like that than anyone.”

Another source responded: ‘He was always there for her and the kids. Even during soccer.

“He is an anomaly because he has played for so long. Yes, he worked like any other father, but he always spends a lot of time with his family.