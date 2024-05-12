Gisele Bundchen remembers her late mom Vânia Nonnenmacher as she marks her first Mother’s Day since her passing at age 75 with emotional post

Gisele Bundchen paid tribute to her late mother Vânia Nonnenmacher as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day since her passing at age 75.

The model, 43, shared a post remembering Vânia along with a series of sweet family photos.

In the post, she admitted that she was still struggling to say “mom” without getting emotional.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss my mom,” he continued in the caption. ‘My mother was an incredible human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model to my sisters and me.

‘She was strong, loving and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn’t do. She used to say: “Children are forever. You will always be worried and wanting to protect them, no matter their age.”

‘Being a mom is the best experience, sometimes challenging but always rewarding. I will be forever grateful for my mom’s guidance. Mom, although I can’t feel your hug anymore, I know that you are always taking care of our family and being our guiding light. I love you maezinha. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. Sending lots of love your way .’

Vania died at the age of 75 from cancer in January.

Gisele paid tribute to her late mother at the time, writing on Instagram: “Dear mom, it hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us.

‘You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am very grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage and grace.

‘I will always cherish the beautiful memories we shared and live by the values ​​you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives you touched.

‘Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us.

‘I will see you in my dreams. I love you.’

Vânia Nonnenmacher, 75, died at the Moinhos de Vento Hospital in Porto Alegre in January. The Brazilian media GZH was the first to report on her death.

Bundchen’s post included snaps with her mother and sisters.

Nonnenmacher was a retired banker who previously worked at Banco do Brasil. He was of German descent and had Brazilian nationality.

The 75-year-old woman had six daughters with university professor Valdir Bündchen: Gisele, Patrícia, Rafaela, Raquel, Graziela and Gabriela.

The family was based in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, where the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was born.

Bundchen previously praised her mother’s strength, devotion and grace, once describing her as the “core” of her extended family.

“I grew up watching my mother always do her best to do everything she could for the six of us,” Bundchen said of herself and her five sisters on International Women’s Day in 2010.

“My mother dedicated her entire life to her family and did it with such grace,” he wrote in a blog post on his website.

“She’s my hero,” he said of his inspiring mother. “She is the reason I believe a woman is the nucleus of a family.”

She added that she not only admires her parenting style but strives to be like her as a mother to her two children.

“I can only hope to be for my children what she will be and always be for us… Our rock.”