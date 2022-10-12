Gisele Bundchen likes post about ‘inconsistent’ partner amid Tom Brady ‘split’

<!–

Gisele Bundchen got fans talking Wednesday morning when she liked a post from Jay Shetty – an English author and podcast host – and added a prayer emoji.

Shetty’s post included the comment, “You can’t have a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.’

This comes amid claims that the Vogue supermodel has filed for a lawyer with the intention of divorcing her 13-year-old husband, 45-year-old soccer star Tom Brady.

Tom and his wife Gisele, 42, have reportedly considered splitting up after they tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Last week, a source told PageSix: “I never thought this feud would be the end of them, but it looks like it is, I don’t think anything is coming back now.

“They both have a lawyer and look at what a split entails, who gets what and what the finances are.”

The news comes just weeks after it was claimed that Tom – who also has 15-year-old son John from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan – would be staying away from his wife, after reports she was upset about his decision to return. to football just months after announcing his retirement.

A source said at the time: “Tom and Gisele are currently arguing.

“It’s all personal… everyone has different situations they deal with. We all have truly unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man.

“There’s a lot of shit going on. There have been problems in the marriage due to his decision not to retire.

“Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, but then he changed his mind. They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a little hot-headed – she’s got that Brazilian heat!’

In September, he told a podcast that he is trying to combine his career with his family.

‘You can’t stop your life, even if you play sports. Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school who also plays soccer,” he said.

“I have a 12-year-old going through his life. I have a 9 year old going through her life. And I have parents.

“I have a lot of things that are really important off the field and goals that you also try to maximize. So we all have different things going on.’

However, the five-time Super Bowl winner also made it clear that he is committed to the cause as he prepares for the new season. He said: “I think once the football season comes, I’m really committed to what to do and how to focus and the kind of dedication I have to make to the organization so that we can maximize our potential as a team.”