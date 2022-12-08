Gisele Bundchen ‘likes’ ex Tom Brady’s post wishing their son Ben a happy 13th birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may not be married anymore, but they seem to be putting on a united front when it comes to supporting their kids.

Both parents wished their son, Ben, a happy birthday as he entered a new phase of life on Thursday.

The newly single dad, 45, marked the occasion on social media by writing: ‘Happy 13th birthday to the newest teen. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your father. We love you so much Benny .”

Gisele added her approval to Brady’s message with a red heart.

Gisele, 42, wished her son a happy birthday in English and Portuguese writing, ‘We have a new teenager in the house!

Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. We love you so much! ‘

The doting mom shared a series of snaps with her eldest; featuring a mother-son moment on the beach, and shots of Ben climbing a palm tree, kissing a horse, frolicking on the beach and hugging his siblings Vivian, 10, and Jack, 15. Jack’s mother is actress Bridget Moynihan, 51, Tom’s former partner.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a screenshot of a text message he received from Ben before taking the field against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6. Ben told the seven-time Super Bowl champion he would watch and asked him to “say hello to me on camera” to which his father agreed.

Then he gave his father some wise advice.

‘Do what you’re good at. Kick some butt,” was shared.

The quarterback shared the exchange on Instagram Stories, calling it “the best motivation a dad can have!! I love you Benny.’

It’s been a busy few days for the former couple.

Their daughter, Vivian, celebrated her 10th birthday on December 5.

Tom and Giselle finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage and agreed to joint custody of the children, according to a source quoted by E-news.

“The decision to end a marriage is never an easy one but we have grown apart and while of course it is hard to go through something like this I feel blessed for the time we had together and always wish Tom the best the Brazilian beauty wrote in a statement.

She said El magazine in a September interview that allegations that the split was caused by her desire to see him retire had sexist undertones. ‘Of course I have concerns. This is a very violent sport and I have my kids and I would like him to be more present,” she explained. ‘I’ve certainly had those conversations with him more than once. But at the end of the day, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that works for (them). He must also follow his joy.’

Tom followed with his and said, ‘We have come to this decision after much deliberation to end our marriage. Of course doing that is painful and difficult, as it is for many people around the world who go through the same thing every day.”