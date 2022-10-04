Gisele Bundchen hits the gym in Miami as Tom Brady returns to Tampa amid reports of a rift

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted stopping by the gym in Miami, Florida, solo on Monday morning, amid continued rumors of a split in her marriage to Tom Brady.

Showing off her enviable physique and washboard abs in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the 42-year-old Brazilian beauty was seen having what appeared to be a serious phone conversation.

The beauty looks set to stick it out solo in Miami after the quarterback, 45, returned to Tampa for the Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The couple have also reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian as rumors continue to persist about the couple’s reportedly crumbling marriage.

The runway phenom completed her outfit with black sneakers and sported a beige baseball hat for the day.

To stay hydrated, the star kept a large water bottle under her arm and further accessorized with a blue purse.

The Vogue cover girl wore her long blonde locks in a loose braid.

Gisele did not attend Tom’s game on Sunday and has been absent from all Bucs games this season.

Gisele was also spotted out and about in Miami over the weekend without her Super Bowl-winning husband.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that during Hurricane Ian, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who married Brady in 2009, lived in the Miami home she and her husband rented in 2020 during the pandemic while their mansion was being renovated.

Brady, meanwhile, reportedly stayed elsewhere as he rode out the storm and prepared for the upcoming Florida showdown — away from his wife and his three school-aged children, according to Page six.

While Gisele is hunkered down with their children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine – Tom lives elsewhere.

The former Patriots star also has a 15-year-old son Jack from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He joined the younger kids to attend his father’s first home game of the season earlier this week, with Gisele clearly not in attendance.

DailyMail.com confirmed last week that the power couple are currently living apart, with their marriage in serious jeopardy.

Since rumors of the tension between the couple first surfaced, several reports claimed that Brady’s decision to return to his retirement earlier this year was the trigger for their marital problems.

He had initially put his career on hold partly to focus on his family – as he vowed to spend more time with them as Gisele ‘deserves what she needs from me as a man and my children deserve what they need for from me as father .’

Many believed that Brady’s re-entry into the NFL became a point of contention for Bündchen. However, their rift is completely unrelated to the former Patriots star’s football career, DailyMail.com can confirm.