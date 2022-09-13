Gisele Bündchen displays her figure in denim hot pants as she shares her plans to return to fashion

She is known for storming the catwalks of some of the biggest fashion brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Valentino and Christian Dior.

And Gisele Bündchen once again showed off her model credentials while working for her camera magic Elle Magazine‘s October issue – wearing denim hotpants as she went full throttle biker chic.

The mother of three, 42, also talked about her juggling between family life and work, explaining, “I’m a mommy and I can still be sexy.”

The supermodel posed for a slew of snaps during the Hamptons shoot, adding a white crop top and patterned biker jacket to her shorts for one look.

Another showed the leather-clad beauty as she hit the road on a motorcycle – wearing dark leather wedding dress

and a matching jacket.

Gisele’s golden locks were styled in a gorgeous curl as they fell to one side, with the beauty taking on a slew of poses as she draped herself over the bike.

While chatting with the publication, Gisele explained how she stays “sexy” while being a mother and wife.

The fashion icon shares children Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, while also has a 14-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

And after she turned away from the runway to focus on family, nature and mindfulness – the star explained the mix between this and her modeling lifestyle, telling Elle: “I never like being boxed in. because I think we can be anything we want to be. We have so many different sides.

“I’m very lucky to be able to do that in my job, and I get to wear all these different hats and experience all these different aspects of myself.

Hoping to inspire other women too, she continued, “Let’s go,” I’m a mommy and I can still be sexy. Let’s do this.’

The star quit big fashion jobs to spend time with her kids, explaining that being a mother and wife is her “fulfillment”.

But Gisele was preparing to get her career back on track after years on the back burner, explaining that it’s now “my turn” — after years of supporting her husband’s career.

NFL player Tom made the U-turn decision not to retire, returning to team Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the current season just 40 days after announcing his retirement.

But since it looks like the sportsman will retire after this season, Gisele is taking the time to revive her modeling career.

‘I’ve done my part, that is’ [to] be for it [Tom]. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams.

“Watching my kids succeed and become the beautiful little people they are, see him succeed and be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life I feel like I’ve done a good job of that.’

Further explanation: ‘I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42 I feel more connected to my goal.’

When Tom decided to make another move to the NFL, rumors of tension between the pair began to circulate – with his wife noticeably absent from the first game of the season.

The couple married in 2008, but were recently hit by a spate of divorce claims – with Gisele reportedly not living at home in Tampa, Florida.

The model admitted she wished he would be “more present” during the open interview, but the model seemed to dismiss the divorce rumors by going on to say she wanted him to be happy and “live his joy.” ‘.