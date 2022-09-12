Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady ‘working through things’ amid marital tension over his return to NFL

Gisele Bündchen was family-focused on Sunday as she took to Instagram to wish her sister Graziela Nonnenmacher Bündchen a happy birthday, amid ongoing rumors about the state of her marriage to NFL icon Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, wrote in a message (translated from Portuguese), ‘Happy birthday to a true angel on earth! I love you so much sis!’

In the shot, the 5ft11 stunner was in her wedding dress being held up by her sister, who donned a blue silk gown. She added Instagram stickers to affix an image of a birthday cake and hearts to the post.

Bündchen appeared to be in good spirits amid what sources described to People as ‘a rough patch’ in the 13-year celebrity marriage.

Bündchen is mother to 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and is stepmom to his 14-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Insiders told the publication that there is ‘a lot of tension’ between the pair, as Bündchen ‘wasn’t thrilled’ with Brady’s decision to return to the NFL for one more season after briefly retiring earlier this year.

‘They’re hitting a rough patch,’ the insider told the outlet. ‘But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.’

Bündchen posted a supportive message for Brady on Twitter amid reports she wasn’t expected to attend the Bucs’ season opener in Dallas

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, pictured Sunday in Dallas, is currently the league’s oldest player at 45

There were no plans for Bündchen to attend Brady’s first game of the new season at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, an insider with the Bucs told the outlet: ‘It’s always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game, [but] as of right now, there’s none of that for Sunday’s game.’

The insider said that ‘it feels very different this year than last year,’ when Bündchen ‘was excited to be here’ and seen around the team’s facilities.

‘I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird,’ the source told the magazine. ‘Everyone here knows that there’s tension, but we don’t know how serious it is.

‘So we’re just not talking to him about Gisele. It’s not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him.”

The latest update came after insiders told Page Six last week that the pair remained at odds after she returned home from a solo trip to Costa Rica which was triggered by his decision to un-retire from football.

The supermodel and the seven-time Super Bowl champion have not patched up their rocky relationship, and ‘could be heading’ towards a divorce, insiders revealed to the outlet.

Mother-of-two Gisele headed to Costa Rica at the beginning of September after having an blow-out argument with her husband – who she has been married to since 2009

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attending the Met Gala in 2018. Just weeks ago after Brady’s preseason game with the Buccaneers, he alluded to his potential family issues, telling a press conference that ‘there’s a lot of s*** going on’

Mother-of-two Gisele headed to her Costa Rica home without Tom at the beginning of September after having an blow-out argument with her husband – who she has been married to since 2009.

She spent time at their home in Central America following reports that the duo were fighting over Brady’s sensational decision to rejoin the NFL after a brief retirement.

Tom agreed to retire from the sport to spent more time with his family, but then u-turned the decision – allegedly causing friction with his wife, insiders claim.

But despite their time apart, the celeb couple’s marriage is still on the rocks and Gisele allegedly hasn’t returned back to their home in Tampa, Florida – after being spotted at a waterpark last weekend with their children.

Sources say that rumors the pair are currently divorcing are ‘not true,’ but others close to the family have said that Brady and Bündchen could be heading in that direction.

‘Gisele isn’t back with Tom,’ a source told Page Six. ‘She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.’

The gorgeous couple with their children Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, and 14-year-old John Edward

The couple look loved-up in June while strolling around Portofino, Italy

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s new home is currently under construction on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek of Miami’s Biscayne Bay

On Monday this week, the football legend also made another illusion to the ups and downs in his relationship, telling his podcast: ‘You always have moments … I don’t think life is always the ultimate joy, I don’t think life is always the ultimate pain, I don’t think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don’t think life is always the ultimate happiness.

‘Your life ebbs and flows through the clouds and through the sun and through the rain and through the beautiful days and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things.’

This comes after Gisele revealed why raising children Tom is not the ‘fairy tale’ most people imagine it would be.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the supermodel explained that it takes ‘work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.’

Tom, Gisele, and their children left their home in Boston, Massachusetts behind and relocated to Florida, in order for the football stat to be closer to his new home base team, Buccaneers

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LV

Just weeks ago after Brady’s preseason game with the Buccaneers, he alluded to his potential family issues, saying in a press conference that ‘there’s a lot of s*** going on.’

He said: ‘Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives.

‘I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.’

Brady last posted about his wife’s ‘inspiring honesty and authenticity’ on July 20 in a doting birthday post for the supermodel. And she returned the favor, celebrating his birthday on August 3 with an adorable snap of the father with two of his children.

The stunning couple were last seen in public in June – as they held hands with each other and their daughter as they walked past the Dolce & Gabbana gallery in Portofino, Italy.

Gisele looked very summery in a navy blue shirt and white trousers, with striped shoes and carrying her essential belongings in a blue handbag.

Tom cut a casual figure in a simple white T-shirt, blue shorts and white trainers, while sporting a navy blue baseball cap on his head.

‘His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,’ she explained. ‘And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.’

Career: In her new memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the author detailed how parenting has hurt her marriage as he trains up to 12 hours a day

Pictured: The couple’s new home on ‘Billionaire Bunker’ in Miami – which is an area home to multiple celebrities and professional athletes

The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships ‘don’t just happen’ and recalled times when they didn’t always see eye to eye.

And in her new memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the author detailed how parenting has hurt her marriage as he trains up to 12 hours a day.

‘When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them,’ she wrote in her book.

Tom was famously selected by the New England Patriots during the NFL draft in 2000. He stayed with the team until March of 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year but, in a shock move, reversed his decision six weeks later and announced he would be returning to the Buccaneers.

Tom, Gisele, and their children left their home in Boston, Massachusetts behind and relocated to Florida, in order for the football stat to be closer to his new home base.

Brady’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Glittering career: Tom was famously selected by the New England Patriots during the NFL draft in 2000. He stayed with the team until March of 2020 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers