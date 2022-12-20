Girrawheen motorcycle fatal: Woman passenger killed as manhunt underway for rider who fled the scene

Police are calling on anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward

The man fled on foot after the accident around 4 p.m. Tuesday

A 31-year-old female passenger died after being thrown from a bicycle in Girrawheen

A manhunt is underway after a man leaves his motorcycle passenger for dead in WA

A manhunt is underway after a female passenger is killed in a motorcycle accident in which the rider fled the scene, leaving her to die.

At about 4pm on Tuesday, a white Yamaha R1 motorcycle crashed while traveling east on Beach Road, Girrawheen, north Perth.

Major crash officers say the male rider lost control of the motorcycle near the Redcliffe Avenue intersection, throwing both him and his female passenger off the motorcycle.

The woman, believed to be 31 years old, suffered catastrophic injuries and could not be resuscitated.

A manhunt is underway after a female passenger is killed in a motorcycle accident in which the rider fled the scene, leaving her to die. WA police say at about 4pm Tuesday a white Yamaha R1 motorcycle crashed while traveling east on Beach Road, Girrawheen

Major crash officers say the male rider lost control of the motorcycle near the Redcliffe Avenue intersection, causing both him and his female passenger to be flung off the motorcycle.

She died on the spot.

Police say the rider fled the area on foot, leaving his seriously injured passenger behind.

The police are calling on anyone who has information, has witnessed the accident or has camera images of the area to report.

Anyone with information, or who saw the motorcycle run up to the crash, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online.