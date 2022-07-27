Girl’s shocking weight loss from following Instagram-targeted recipes as her mom sues the app

The shocking decline of two happy, pre-teen girls after becoming obsessed with their weight and calorie intake is exposed in new photos today as their moms sue Instagram, claiming the app prompted them to starve themselves and, in one case, , commit suicide .

Kentucky moms Candace Wuest and Alexandra Martin are suing Instagram’s parent company Meta in separate lawsuits filed Monday.

They claim the app targeted their daughters — and millions of other vulnerable girls — with calorie-restricting recipes, photos of skeletal models, and a fatal algorithm that pushed both to the top of the girls’ feeds.

In the case of Wuest’s daughter, she tried to take her own life after writing letters about the crippling societal pressures to be thin and beautiful.

Their cases are the latest in a growing number of damning examples suggesting how the app is harming the mental health of young people, especially impressionable teenage girls.

This 12-year-old girl from Kentucky, named CN in court documents, became obsessed with calorie-restricted diets on Instagram. She lost an amazing amount of weight in a single year and then tried to kill herself

Alex Martin, another girl from Kentucky, became so obsessed with being thin that she lost 20 pounds in three months. She’s shown at her lightest, after using Instagram for three months

Wuest’s daughter is only named as CN in the lawsuit. It describes how they started scouring Instagram together for recipes in 2017, when CN was 12.

“In the beginning, CN used Instagram to communicate with her mother and find recipes. She often sent Candace recipes for exciting new foods — usually candies — that they would often make together. CN liked to look for new recipes.

“However, after a while she stopped sending prescriptions and became preoccupied with the idea that she had to be slim.

“By sixth grade, the prescriptions stopped completely,” the lawsuit says.

Soon, the 12-year-old was in groups where people would share tips on avoiding food.

Her daughter’s Instagram page was then “flooded with images of extremely thin models, with an emphasis on thigh splits, bridge holes and collarbones.”

One of the diets the first girl did to herself in 2017, after being targeted by prescriptions

While she was gripped by the eating disorder, the Wuests’ daughter wrote this sad note about how society gave her a crippling need to be thin

The child depicted the pressure she felt to stay thin in drawings like this

The Wuest family sought treatment for their daughter in 2018. She is pictured above with her younger brother in a photo provided by the family in their lawsuit

“These aren’t terms that CN has searched for, but rather content that Meta’s recommendation system sent to her.

“CN would open its Explore page and the content was just there, mind blowing volumes,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Meta’s social media product pushed the 12-year-old CN down a dangerous rabbit hole, which Meta was fully aware of but was unable to correct based on findings that these design flaws were more profitable for Meta if left in place,” the girl says. says the mother’s lawyer.

Beginning seventh grade, CN joined her school’s swim team.

Her mother describes how she thought swimming would burn the most calories, which is why she chose it as a sport.

When the swimming season came to an end, she turned to Instagram for tips on losing weight.

Alex Martin has also received help and is at a healthier weight. She is shown with her family

Around the same time, Instagram’s algorithms and related technologies began pushing extreme workout content and recommending user groups — which she joined as a result — focused on extreme exercise and eating disorders.

Meta sent CN recommendations to eating disorder-themed pages and groups. Meta also sent CN recommendations for “friends” who were basically adult Instagram users who either suffered from these mental health issues themselves or used the Instagram product to find and exploit young girls; and similarly, Meta recommended CN to the same types of adult users, who then tried to contact her,” the lawsuit says.

Alexandra’s parents claim that she was perfectly happy with her figure until she started using the app, but that she quickly lost 20 pounds after seeing images of stately models in front of her every day.

Their allegations against Instagram reinforce the widely held belief that the app harms the health of young girls.

A Facebook whistleblower admitted that last year.