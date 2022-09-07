Girls night! Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone parties with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, was spotted having a fun girls’ night out with fellow model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood, California, on Wednesday night.

While mending her broken heart after the end of her four-year romance with the 47-year-old Titanic star, the Daisy Jones and The Six actress, 25, got support from her friends at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park.

Despite her recent breakup, the Los Angeles native who is the daughter of Argentine actors Maximo Morrone and Lucila Solá donned a brave face as she spent the evening catching up with her stylish friends.

For the occasion, the six-foot beauty cut a casual figure in a black cardigan, matching tank top and faded jeans.

Singer Justin Bieber’s wife opted for a casually cool look in a black leather jacket and shorts, while her longtime bestie Kendall turned heads in a black long sleeve and green skirt with a bold slit down the front.

This week a source told People that “Camila is doing well” after she broke up with DiCaprio and leaned on her loved ones.

“She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo,” the insider continued.

Camila’s sighting comes after DailyMail.com reported that her ex was spotted with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model in Saint-Tropez in July.

He’s “partied every night” since the split, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls,” according to Page six.

Camila and Leo are said to have ‘quietly’ ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo has claimed The sun.

The latest breakup seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

Later in 2018, an anonymous source told People the relationship had escalated in seriousness as the two were “very much in love and serious” and “talking about getting engaged.”

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with a PDA at Coachella.

Later in 2018, an anonymous source told People that the relationship had escalated in seriousness, as the two were “very much in love and serious” and “talking about engagement.”