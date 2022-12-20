Girls, music and embroidered jeans. The summer of 1968 when we cut loose.

Barely more than an hour later we met. A rental caravan and tent were waiting for us at campsite number 1 in the seaside resort of Warrnambool. Freedom was ours. Freedom was ours. Credit:Victoria Tourism Development Authority It was, of course, a long way from San Francisco, where, we were pretty sure, the center of a new world existed, and where everyone knew that the best thing to do when you went was to wear flowers in your hair. You didn’t see many flowers in men’s hair in Warrnambool and the district. The truth was that what came to be known as the ’60s in America wouldn’t really happen until the ’70s in Australia.

But having read about hippies – free love! – and listened to the music, we were determined to become pioneers in this first summer of our independence. The number 1 park, a stretch of lawn between hedges, had more advantages than the most obvious, which was that our families weren’t there. The Beatles in 1968 (from left): Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. Credit:AP The beach, the essential ingredient of every summer, was right behind the hedges and a dune. The Lady Bay Hotel – long gone, but bands were playing then and no one asked if you were old enough to buy a drink – was a walk in one direction.

The Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club was a stroll in the opposite direction, where better-known bands thundered at night and stealthy types hung in the shade offering “bennies” and “purple haze” that might have been diet pills stolen from bathroom cabinets, or maybe dyed aspirin. Loading Anyway, we went along with the sham. If you wanted to be a pioneer bush hippie, you had to look good, even if you were pretending. Most importantly, park number 1 was teeming with girls. They passed by on their way to the beach or the Lady Bay Hotel or the surf club, or they were staying at the park. On the day we checked in at our caravan, a family from Melbourne set up camp across the lawn. Mother father …

Daughter. And she had brought a friend. They wore braids in their hair. And flowers. Thank you Krishna, we were breathing. We turn on the record player. Don’t pass me by bounced across the lawn. Dear Caution begged his way between tents, begging”don’t you want to come play”. The girls tousled their hair and headed for the surf club. While my guitar softly howls followed them. Our ambition was not so easily suppressed. We introduced ourselves to the parents and offered to help raise their tents. The old boy turned out to have been born in Ireland and used to be a police officer in Dublin. We brought beer. The girls returned and disappeared into their tent. The old boy smiled knowingly and hoisted his beer.

One of us, probably Jack the artsy one, came up with the idea of ​​showing our sensitive nature. Loading There was a bit of a thing that year about adding embroidery to your jeans. Very Haight-Ashbury. Soon we could see ourselves sitting cross-legged on the grass outside our caravan, brandishing needles and multicolored thread, self-consciously embroidering our torches. The record player turned off Rocky raccoonpossibly because we needed a suitably sardonic soundtrack about masculinity to signal our underlying sophistication.

The girls covered their mouths with their hands and hurried out of sight. Howls of glee echoed behind the hedge. We loaded Otis Redding’s Sitting on the pier in the bay on the record player and deliberately put away our embroidery. Soon we could see ourselves sitting cross-legged on the grass outside our caravan, brandishing needles and multicolored thread, self-consciously embroidering our torches. Soon we learned something about the pecking order of cool. Doug Parkinson, a chubby rock singer with an afro and a voice big enough to bring down a thundercloud, headlined the surf club with his band In Focus. Soon he would squeeze Dear Caution of The Beatles and make it your own hit. It took us a while to forgive him.

Parkinson and his band spent their days in the camping park at the surf club, hanging out under an open-sided, carpeted tent that wouldn’t be out of place in a Bedouin camp. We didn’t need to be told you needed a special invite to even come. Inside were the girls of number 1 caravan park, hanging on to the singer’s every word, serving drinks to the band, happily smoking cigarettes and twisting the braids in their hair. We knew then where we stood. Nowhere. We stumbled our way to the Lady Bay Hotel and began demanding compensation for our humiliation, starting from the top shelf and continuing south.

Some time later I awoke in a nearby amusement park, nauseous and with a throbbing head lying in an earthen pit under trampolines that had been leveled with the ground. My mates were gone. I never found out how or why I fell through the springs, or how I managed to escape. Loading It seemed time to seek advice. A former Dublin police officer could certainly offer some wisdom, even if it was the middle of the night. I fell through the wall of one of the tents set up for his family. He put me in a camping chair and showered me with black coffee and sandwiches, even though I couldn’t keep anything down.

“The problem,” this generous fellow explained when I was conscious enough to listen, “is that you’re trying too hard. I’ve been watching you. You have to learn to take it easy. Everything will be fine.” He packed up and left the next day with his wife and his unreachable daughter and her boyfriend. We four fine young idiots walked over the dune and offered ourselves to the healing waters of the sea. And as I floated, as the headache subsided, I pondered the words of the Irishman. “You’re trying too hard.” Precisely. We knew something was going on, but we weren’t quite sure what it was.