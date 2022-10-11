Girls with brothers are no more likely to grow up as 'tomboys', study finds
Researchers have debunked the theory that a child’s personality is influenced by the gender of their sibling.
Many believe that children who grow up around multiple siblings of the opposite sex are influenced by them personally well into adulthood.
For example, girls with brothers are seen as likely to become ‘tomboys’, while boys with sisters are seen as likely to be ‘girly’, according to common belief.
But a new study suggests that this way of thinking is a misunderstanding – and that sibling gender ‘does not systematically affect personality’.
GENDER AND PERSONALITY
The theory of ‘social learning’ states that siblings learn from each other and assimilate to each other through social interactions.
Therefore, having a sister would lead to more feminine characteristics; having a brother would lead to more masculine characteristics.
It follows that children with an opposite-sex sibling will have fewer gender-stereotypical characteristics compared to those with a same-sex sibling.
The new study was conducted by researchers from Leipzig University, University of Zurich and Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand and published in Psychological Science.
“Our findings refute the idea that growing up with brothers or sisters causes us to develop certain personality traits over the long term that are considered ‘typically female’ or ‘typically male’ in a society,” said study author Dr. Julia Rohrer.
‘Overall, current research suggests that siblings have a surprisingly small influence on personality in adulthood.’
The researchers analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults from nine countries, including the UK, US, Germany, Australia, Mexico and China.
They used national longitudinal surveys that systematically collect information about people over decades, including their living conditions, personality traits and sibling gender.
They examined the following personality traits: trust, patience, ‘risk tolerance’ (the amount of risk they can take) and ‘locus of control’ (whether they feel they have control over the outcome of events in their lives).
They also examined the ‘big five’ personality traits – openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.
The ‘big five’ personality traits are the best accepted and most widely used personality model in academic psychology.
In addition, the researchers looked at something called a typical female personality (TFP) index, which was generated using five personality traits for which they observed ‘systematic gender differences’.
Typically female traits were lower risk tolerance, higher agreeableness and higher neuroticism, said Dr. Rohrer.
Statistical analysis of these data showed across national borders that personality traits are not systematically related to sibling gender.
They found ‘no meaningful causal effects of gender of the next younger sibling and no associations with gender of the next older sibling’.
Therefore, personality as adults is not determined by whether we grow up with sisters or brothers, they argue.
However, the results of the new study do not mean that sibling gender does not play a role in long-term life trajectories at all.
Across all studies, researchers found that the gender of the next younger sibling has no significant effect on women’s or men’s personality (risk tolerance, trust, patience, openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, locus of control, and TFP ‘one). index. Illustrated, the effect of having a next younger sister (as opposed to a younger brother) on an older sibling’s personality
Economic studies have shown that in the USA and Denmark, women with brothers earn less when they are employed.
“So there seem to be some interesting dynamics here that are related to gender, but personality is probably not part of the explanation for such effects,” said Dr. Rohrer.
Previous studies by Dr. Rohrer and colleagues also show that sibling position – that is, whether a person is a first-born, last-born or a middle-born ‘sandwich child’ – does not play a major role in personality either.
Their 2015 survey found, who we become is only marginally related to our birth position among siblings.
According to public opinion, first-borns are said to be perfectionists, while middle-borns develop a talent for diplomacy, and last-borns are expected to be rebellious.
OLDEST siblings are more likely to be overweight.
Younger sisters are more likely to be slimmer than a first-born girl, a 2015 study found — suggesting that birth order may play an important role in determining weight.
And the international team of study authors warned that first-borns could also be at risk of other health problems.
The researchers looked at data on the health of 13,400 pairs of sisters and found that first-born women were, on average, 29 percent more likely to be overweight and 40 percent more likely to be obese than second-born sisters.
The findings support similar research on men that found first-born males were more likely to be obese than younger brothers.
The 2015 research examined data from pregnant Swedish women, collected between 1991 and 2009. Weighed when they were between ten and 12 weeks pregnant, first-born women were on average 1lb 4oz heavier than second-born sisters.
This meant that their body mass index (BMI) was 2.4 percent higher. First-born sisters were only marginally taller, measuring an additional 1.2 mm on average.
The researchers also noted a significant increase in average weight over the 18-year period, increasing by four ounces per year.
The experts from the University of Auckland in New Zealand and Uppsala University in Sweden said it was unclear why older sisters appeared to be heavier. But they said the findings could explain why obesity rates appear to be rising.
As families shrink, with fewer parents having more than two children, a greater proportion of people today are first-borns than in the past. So if firstborns are more likely to be overweight, that will push obesity rates up.
The researchers also said there is growing evidence that first-borns are more at risk of health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure later in life than their siblings. But the underlying reasons for these differences are far from clear, they added.
The team wrote in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health: ‘Our study confirms other large studies in men, as we showed that first-born women have higher BMI and are more likely to be overweight or obese than their second-born sisters.