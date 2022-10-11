Girls with brothers are no more likely to grow up as 'tomboys', study finds

Researchers have debunked the theory that a child’s personality is influenced by the gender of their sibling.

Many believe that children who grow up around multiple siblings of the opposite sex are influenced by them personally well into adulthood.

For example, girls with brothers are seen as likely to become ‘tomboys’, while boys with sisters are seen as likely to be ‘girly’, according to common belief.

But a new study suggests that this way of thinking is a misunderstanding – and that sibling gender ‘does not systematically affect personality’.

The new study was conducted by researchers from Leipzig University, University of Zurich and Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand and published in Psychological Science.

“Our findings refute the idea that growing up with brothers or sisters causes us to develop certain personality traits over the long term that are considered ‘typically female’ or ‘typically male’ in a society,” said study author Dr. Julia Rohrer.

‘Overall, current research suggests that siblings have a surprisingly small influence on personality in adulthood.’

The researchers analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults from nine countries, including the UK, US, Germany, Australia, Mexico and China.

They used national longitudinal surveys that systematically collect information about people over decades, including their living conditions, personality traits and sibling gender.

They examined the following personality traits: trust, patience, ‘risk tolerance’ (the amount of risk they can take) and ‘locus of control’ (whether they feel they have control over the outcome of events in their lives).

They also examined the ‘big five’ personality traits – openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

The ‘big five’ personality traits are the best accepted and most widely used personality model in academic psychology.

In addition, the researchers looked at something called a typical female personality (TFP) index, which was generated using five personality traits for which they observed ‘systematic gender differences’.

Typically female traits were lower risk tolerance, higher agreeableness and higher neuroticism, said Dr. Rohrer.

Statistical analysis of these data showed across national borders that personality traits are not systematically related to sibling gender.

They found ‘no meaningful causal effects of gender of the next younger sibling and no associations with gender of the next older sibling’.

Therefore, personality as adults is not determined by whether we grow up with sisters or brothers, they argue.

However, the results of the new study do not mean that sibling gender does not play a role in long-term life trajectories at all.

Across all studies, researchers found that the gender of the next younger sibling has no significant effect on women’s or men’s personality (risk tolerance, trust, patience, openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, locus of control, and TFP ‘one). index. Illustrated, the effect of having a next younger sister (as opposed to a younger brother) on an older sibling’s personality

Economic studies have shown that in the USA and Denmark, women with brothers earn less when they are employed.

“So there seem to be some interesting dynamics here that are related to gender, but personality is probably not part of the explanation for such effects,” said Dr. Rohrer.

Previous studies by Dr. Rohrer and colleagues also show that sibling position – that is, whether a person is a first-born, last-born or a middle-born ‘sandwich child’ – does not play a major role in personality either.

Their 2015 survey found, who we become is only marginally related to our birth position among siblings.

According to public opinion, first-borns are said to be perfectionists, while middle-borns develop a talent for diplomacy, and last-borns are expected to be rebellious.