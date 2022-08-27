Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle looks effortlessly stylish in a double denim ensemble

Nadine Coyle looked effortlessly stylish in a double denim ensemble as she dined out in Manchester on Saturday night.

The Girls Aloud singer, 37, was all smiles when she arrived at Masons Restaurant with a friend while making the most of the holiday weekend.

She showed her sense of style in a cropped jacket and ripped jeans that she paired with white leather heeled boots.

Nadine paired perfectly with a full-body black YSL bag and wore a brown belt around her waist.

The radiant beauty wore her honey-colored locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look.

Nadine was joined by a glamorous friend who flashed her abs in a cropped black vest and high-waisted jeans.

It comes after the members of Girls Aloud reunited in Hyde Park for the first time in nine years last month when they paid tribute to the life of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Cheryl, Nadine, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh took part in the Race for Life for Sarah 5k event to raise money for breast cancer, marking their first public appearance since 2013.

Sarah died last September at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which subsequently spread to other parts of her body.

An emotional Cheryl, 39, paid tribute to her late bandmate in a speech to the crowd, admitting that she never “anticipated or experienced” the level of grief she would feel since Sarah’s passing.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola were all in Hyde Park for the event, while Kimberley completed the distance walk.

Kimberley did appear later when she did an Instagram Live with the other girls after the race.

Thousands of fans gathered in the park to take part in the cause, with the band hoping to raise money for a medical kit to help detect cancer earlier.

Cheryl said, “To be honest, I never experienced or foresee this grief.

“You know, I lost grandparents when I was younger and I lost a friend when I was younger, but nothing like this, the feeling of shock and disbelief and it still lingers now to be honest. I still can’t quite believe it’s real.’

The event came after Cheryl told MailOnline that her feelings of “helplessness were extremely overwhelming” when Sarah revealed her cancer could not be cured.

She said, “I asked her so much to give me something I could do to make her happy or comfortable, whatever.

“Towards the end, she asked me to host a gala in her honor to fund a pivotal study her doctor was working on, so I’m determined to do that.”

Nadine added: “She has spoken to us about this several times. Sarah felt very passionate about wanting to help other people in the same situation as her, or who are at risk of getting into the same situation she was in.

“She really wanted to raise money herself, but unfortunately wasn’t good enough, so we promised her we’d do it for her.

“She would have loved the Race For Life – she would have loved to have been involved. We’re sure she’ll be with us in our thoughts on July 24 in Hyde Park.”

Nicola said the girls would have raised money for breast cancer even if Sarah hadn’t asked, because it will help their many fans who are “in the same battle she was in.”

Girls Aloud is planning other fundraising activities in 2022, culminating in a huge gala dinner in the coming months, with more details coming soon.

Sarah and the rest of Girls Aloud rose to fame when they came together in 2002 on the show Popstars: The Rivals.