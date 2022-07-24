Girls Aloud take part in Race For Life 5K run in honour of bandmate Sarah Harding

The members of Girls Aloud reunited on Sunday for the first time in nine years in Hyde Park to pay tribute to the life of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh took part in the Race for Life for Sarah 5k event to raise money for breast cancer, marking their first public appearance together since 2013.

Sarah died last September at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which subsequently spread to other parts of her body.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola were all in Hyde Park for the event as Kimberley completed the distance walk.

Kimberley appeared remotely via video link on Nicola’s phone just as they started the race by sounding air horns.

Thousands of fans gathered in the park to take part in the cause, with the band hoping to raise money for a medical kit to help detect cancer earlier.

Cheryl gave a candid speech to the crowd before the race, where she admitted she hadn’t anticipated how much grief she would feel after Sarah’s passing.

She said, “To be honest, I never experienced or foresee this grief.

“You know, I lost grandparents when I was younger and I lost a friend when I was younger, but nothing like this, the feeling of shock and disbelief and it still lingers now to be honest. I still can’t quite believe it’s real.’

The event comes shortly after Cheryl told MailOnline that her feelings of “helplessness were extremely overwhelming” when Sarah revealed her cancer could not be cured.

She said, “I asked her so much to give me something I could do to make her happy or comfortable, whatever.

Stage: Thousands of fans gathered in the park to take part in the cause, with the band hoping to raise money for a medical kit to help detect cancer earlier

“Towards the end, she asked me to host a gala in her honor to fund a pivotal study her doctor was working on, so I’m committed to doing that.”

Nadine added: “She has spoken to us about this several times. Sarah felt very passionate about wanting to help other people in the same situation as her, or who risk getting into the same situation she was in.

“She really wanted to raise money herself, but unfortunately wasn’t good enough, so we promised her we’d do it for her.

“She would have loved the Race For Life – she would have loved to have been involved. We’re sure she’ll be with us in our thoughts on July 24 in Hyde Park.”

Charity: Nicola wore a Race For Life T-shirt and black leggings when she entered the run

Kimberley said, “She talked to us about this when we were all together and individually.

“We all want to be as proactive as possible to raise as much money in her name as we can. We promised her we would.’

Nicola said the girls would have raised money for breast cancer even if Sarah hadn’t asked, because it will help their many fans who are “in the same battle she was in.”

When asked why it was important for The Promise’s hitmakers to get together for the race, Cheryl said: “Sarah was such an integral part of all of us.

Together: The trio looked good to be back together as they welcomed their fans to the park

“It’s the most natural thing for Sarah and her legacy to come together in support of her and others who may be going through the same devastation we experienced.”

Nadine adds: “When we were asked if we wanted to do this, we all said yes right away. I think it’s such a crucial goal and we want to do everything we can to help.’

Kimberley chimed in: “When Sarah was sick, we all felt so helpless. I think she’d be really happy we’re all doing this.”

She continued: “Sarah wanted us to raise money for the Christie Hospital where she was being treated.

“In addition, we will always do what we can to raise money and raise awareness about cancer and breast cancer.”

Girls Aloud is planning other fundraising activities in 2022, culminating in a huge gala dinner in the coming months, with more details coming soon.

Cheryl explains: “We have a gala dinner planned for later this year in Sarah’s honor and at her request. We will partner with Cancer Research UK to raise money and raise awareness.”

Nicola explained how they’ve asked ‘big companies to put their hands in their pockets’ to support the crucial cause.

She said: “I’m happy with what we’ve planned and the feeling that we managed to do what we wanted to give everyone a sense of belonging, but make a big monetary difference to the charities.”

Sarah and the rest of Girls Aloud rose to fame when they came together in 2002 on the show Popstars: The Rivals.

Sarah’s mother Marie confirmed her daughter’s passing in an Instagram post, saying she “slid away peacefully” calling her a “bright shining star.”