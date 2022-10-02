Girls Aloud reunite as they fulfill bandmate Sarah Harding’s dying wish to host charity gala

Girls Aloud will reunite this week at a charity gala to celebrate their late bandmate Sarah Harding after dying of cancer last year.

Singers Kimberley Walsh, 40, Cheryl Tweedy, 39, Nadine Coyle, 37, and Nicola Roberts, 36, will fulfill their friend’s dying wish by hosting an event to raise money for a study by Sarah’s oncologist to find out why many young women die of breast cancer.

The group has invited a number of stars to appear, but they will not perform themselves, Kimberley says The sun: ‘It doesn’t feel right without her.

“We miss her so much. It’s just so hard to get your head around — to realize she’s gone.”

She added: “Before Sarah died, we talked to her and she told us she wanted us to raise as much money as possible for charity.”

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, 32, Sarah’s St Trinian’s film co-star Ricky Wilson, 44, and pop legend Chrissie Hynde, 71, will take the stage.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola got together earlier this year for a Race for Life for Sarah charity walk in London’s Hyde Park.

Although Kimberley was unable to attend the Cancer Research UK event because she was out of the country, she took part in the 5K walk from a distance.

It comes after Cheryl said she wanted to remember Sarah “before her illness.”

The pop star was devastated when her former bandmate died of breast cancer in September 2021

While Cheryl says it’s hard to shake off the memories of her boyfriend being so unwell, the hitmaker Fight for this Love hopes she can eventually “let the dark days fade into the background.”

Cheryl wrote in an article for Fashion: ‘I would like to move forward by remembering Sarah before her illness.

Though memories of that time exist and are hard to shake off, they hold no weight in the light that shone so brightly in the years before.

“I still have a lot of those years to hold onto, and that’s my intention. Her fun, sparkly side, her almost risky side, and her deeply soft and vulnerable side are some of the intricacies that made Sarah in all her glory.

“In the last few days we have spent with her, we have laughed, cried, reminisced, cooked, watched spiritual programs (our shared love) and prayed together. Those are the parts I will keep in my heart as I let the disease fade into the background.’