Girlfriend of TikTok star Spanian ‘assaulted’ a Sydney Woolworths shopper after not wearing mask

The girlfriend of TikTok star and infamous Eshay Spanian has been charged with assaulting a woman who mocked the couple for being kicked out of Woolworths for not wearing masks.

Former prisoner-turned-rapper Spanian, whose real name is Anthony Lees, was with his partner Angela McColl, 26, at the Marrickville Shopping Center in inland Sydney last September when the altercation began.

The woman yelled at the couple that they were “sucked in” outside the supermarket and called the Spaniard a “derogatory term” before Ms McColl confronted her.

Mrs. McColl stood in front of the woman and argued with her, forcing the woman to go back into a Woolworths cash register, according to court documents, the Daily Telegram reported.

The woman threw her leg at the couple, “for fear of being attacked,” she later told police.

The feud started when the woman approached the couple while they were at the Daiso Japan store in the same center, where she told the Spaniard to wear a mask.

The Spaniard then spoke to the woman at another downtown location before walking away.

They were then taunted by the woman outside Woolworths.

Ms McColl was arrested later that day and told police she was the victim of the melee, claiming the other woman threatened to “pound” her.

She appeared before the local Downing Center court last Thursday, supported by her boyfriend who was not charged in the incident.

She was sentenced to six months’ parole and no conviction was recorded.

The Spaniard is known for speaking candidly about his life of crime, drug addiction and imprisonment

Known for speaking candidly about his life of crime, drug addiction and imprisonment, Spanian on the streets of Sydney’s city center has made a name for himself by popularizing the eshay culture.

He has over 200,000 followers on TikTok and oddly enough, once shared a video on how to make a small fortune by breaking and entering.

During Sydney’s Covid lockdown last year, he shared a video of himself roaming the streets eating ice cream and encouraging his fans not to abide by the restrictions.

Spanian claimed he was filming the video outside for “compassionate” reasons, but did not elaborate.

The rapper previously spoke about his battle with heroin addiction and crime in an interview published on his self-titled YouTube channel.

The Spaniard said he first encountered buprenorphine – a treatment for heroin addicts similar to methadone – when he was younger.

‘I was one of the first c***ts in Australia on the bupe [buprenorphine]. I did bupe in prison and loved life,” he said. “I was high 24/7.”

‘I used to chop $1500 a day worth of gear’ [drugs]. I was proud of that too,” he said.

He said it wasn’t until he walked past a mirror at the Junee Correctional Center that he had an epiphany and quit cold turkey in 2007.

‘[It happened] out of nowhere. I did a double take and I saw myself for what I was. I saw a junkie.

“I don’t know who gave me that insight, I don’t know if it was God or if I was in the middle of a beneficial psychosis.”

“I looked at myself and I thought ‘you’re a mess’. You’re a junkie sitting in a cell with the bottom of the earth in the middle of the bush and thinking you’re a crazy c**t.’

Eshays is a youth subculture known for a uniform with Nike TN shoes and Nautica polo shirts.

The controversial rapper is a poster boy for the disturbing new wave of ‘eshays’ infiltrating Australian youth and has a large fan base for his disturbing ‘hood logic’ rants on Instagram.