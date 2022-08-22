Girlfriend catches her boyfriend cheating LIVE on a radio

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A cheater was caught live on the radio after his girlfriend suspected that a woman was still there for five years.

The anonymous girlfriend turned to New Zealand radio duo Sharyn and Jayden on The Edge, who planned a sneaky act to determine whether her partner was cheating or not.

After doing some “next level stalking,” Sharyn called the fake-name boyfriend to ask if he was interested in hosting a surprise birthday party for the “other woman” – his co-worker.

During the conversation, Sharyn asked if the couple were dating or if they were “just friends” and he said, “I think you could say we [dating]’.

The boyfriend didn’t know that his girlfriend was on the line all the time and heard everything.

Scroll down for video

Audio has been released of the heartbreaking moment when a cheating boyfriend was caught live on the radio. The anonymous friend suspected her five-year-old partner was cheating on her and turned to New Zealand radio show Sharyn and Jayden on The Edge for help.

During the phone call, Sharyn used the name “Virginia” and claimed to be the other woman’s girlfriend.

“We’re having a surprise party and I just need a little help with some things — like inviting some of her friends from work, because you two work together, right?” she said.

The man replied, “Ah yes, you know, I could invite a few people over to her. Yes, it will be a great day out.’

Sharyn went on to explain the “plan” to meet the guests at a specific location, but suggested that the man take the woman out first.

“You can have dinner somewhere nearby and pick her up at eight o’clock,” she suggested, to which he agreed.

Because you are now official, like boyfriend/girlfriend, right? So it wouldn’t be weird if you took her on a date.’

The anonymous man stumbled over his words and then said, “I think you can say we are.”

After admitting to seeing the woman, Sharyn decided to brutally call him out.

“If you ask her out, will you put that in your calendar and put it in your girlfriend’s agenda too?” she said.

“I just wonder if she (the girlfriend) likes keeping up with your other relationships.”

The boyfriend then laughed awkwardly and denied claiming she had the “wrong” man.

“Maybe you’re thinking of another person,” he said before Sharyn shot back and said, “Really? Are you the one who [the other woman] works with?’

The conversation then ended and Sharyn said “I’m so sorry” to the friend on the other line.

When the phone call ended, Sharyn said ‘I’m so sorry’ to the friend on the other line (stock image)

Warning signs that you are the other woman or man * Dates are spontaneous and there are no long term plans * Most of your calls happen during the day * Evening correspondence will be via SMS and there will be delayed replies * You’ve probably never been to their home or met family or friends * You don’t go to locations near their house * They will likely often pay with cash * They will react defensively if you question them too much

“I knew it was probably real, but it’s kinda f*ck-up when you hear it,” the friend said in tears.

Sharyn reassured the friend that she had done nothing wrong and that it was not her fault that she was cheating.

After a video of the conversation was shared on Facebook, others couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

“Wow, I felt so sorry for her, but you really did her a big favor. Nobody deserves to get involved. She deserves so much better and someone who treats her well,” one wrote.

“Oh man, that was heartbreaking to listen to. That poor girl,” added another.

A third wrote: ‘That was horrible to listen to!! Poor girl that guy sounds like an absolute tw*t!’