Girlfriend, 22, ‘murdered 24-year-old lover by running him over in Ford Fiesta’ in Cheshire village

A 22-year-old woman has denied killing her boyfriend after she allegedly hit him with her Ford Fiesta Zetec while walking through a sleepy Cheshire village.

Alice Wood appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday via a video link from HMP Styal, charged with the murder of Ryan Watson, 24, who was hit by the car in Red Heath on May 6.

Police said Mr Watson – who was described by his family as ‘extremely nice and caring’ – was walking on the A533 Sandbach Road around 11.40pm when he was hit by the vehicle.

Wood, who wore a black long-sleeved top and took notes during the hearing, pleaded not guilty and set a trial expected to last two weeks from Nov. 7.

Wood, of Cheadle, Staffordshire, was arrested following the collision and was initially released on bail before being re-arrested and charged on May 26.

Two members of her family were in the public gallery for the hearing, while a loved one of Mr Watson sat with police officers across the courtroom.

Alice Wood (pictured) appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday via a video link from HMP Styal, charged with the murder of Ryan Watson, 24, who was hit by the car in Red Heath on May 6.

Police said Ryan Watson (pictured) – described by his family as ‘extremely kind and caring’ – was walking on the A533 Sandbach Road around 11:40pm when he was hit by the car

Wood (pictured), who wore a black long-sleeved top and took notes during the hearing, pleaded not guilty and set a trial expected to last two weeks from Nov.

After his death, Mr Watson, of Rode Heath but originally from Staffordshire, was described as ‘an exceptionally kind and caring person’.

In a statement, his family said: “Ryan was the light of our entire lives and we will miss him forever and love him more than words can say.”

They added: ‘He was an extremely kind and caring person who loved his family and friends.

All his best friends and everyone he met will have wonderful lasting memories of laughter and great times.

“Ryan was the life and soul of everything he did. He was passionate about his job, which allowed him to help and care for others.

“Ryan will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten.”