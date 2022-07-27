Girl with cerebral palsy rushed to hospital after being scalded by tea at Buckingham Palace 

A nine-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was taken to hospital with severe burns after being scalded with hot tea in Buckingham Palace.

Georgie Gibbs and her family had visited the state quarters and met the Queen’s horses when they stopped for a snack at the royal garden cafe on Saturday afternoon.

Moments after sitting at a table in the packed cafe, Georgie noticed a full cup of piping hot tea.

Georgie’s mother Clare, 48, said: ‘We were sitting down with our collection of cakes and drinks, and suddenly Georgie started yelling and screaming.

Georgie Gibbs suffered second-degree burns after boiling tea spilled over her legs and into the splint she was wearing

Her mother Clare, 48, had organized the family trip to Buckingham Palace as a treat for Georgie, who had always wanted to visit, before having surgery.

“It all happened so fast and somehow the piping hot tea spilled onto her leg and ran down into the splint she’s wearing.

“The cafe was packed and we sat at a small round table near the front where everyone was ordering.

“I can only assume that Georgie’s wheelchair somehow moved, knocking the table over and the cup of tea falling on her.

“The screaming was horrific to hear and the whole cafe of tourists stopped in silence.

“We took the splints off as soon as possible and I immediately asked for ice water to be poured over her legs. Suddenly all the customers started pouring their cold drinks on her legs to cool the burns while they waited for more cold water.”

Managers of the royal cafe called an ambulance and Georgie was taken with blue lights to St Thomas’ Hospital where she was given morphine to ease the pain.

Georgie is currently on the waiting list to have surgery to straighten her hip sockets to help her walk and had always wanted to visit Buckingham Palace.

Clare paid £142 to take history-loving Georgie on a tour of the palace and gardens, along with her daughter Ella, 11, and partner Bruce Martin, 54.

They visited the palace on Saturday, toured the state chambers and then met the Queen’s horses

Georgie’s legs immediately started blistering and the paramedics gave her some morphine

She’s on the waiting list to have surgery to straighten her hip sockets to help her walk

Clare, from Worcester, said: ‘Georgie is a royal fanatic and loves the Queen, so we took her to Buckingham Palace as a treat.

“She’s going to have surgery again soon, so we wanted to do something fun before the hard work starts, as her rehab will take some time.”

Clare is now warning parents about the dangers of drinking hot drinks around children and the importance of acting quickly in the event of an accident.

She added: “We were all in shock and didn’t have time to think about what really happened.

“The cafe staff quickly came out with crate after crate of ice-cold canned water, which is vital for burns.

The accident happened at the royal cafe and the staff acted quickly and brought crates of ice cold canned water for the burns

The ambulance drove out the gates of Buckingham Palace, escorted by palace officials to rush Georgie to St Thomas Hospital

“Management arrived quickly and efficiently and called an ambulance as Georgie was in pain and in shock, we could see the legs were starting to blister.

“The management was great, keeping me informed of all their actions and assuring me that help was on the way.

“The EMS immediately gave Georgie some morphine and applied a special burn dressing to her legs.

“They advised that they rush her to the hospital so that we would leave from the back gardens of the palace, be escorted up the side and out the front gates by palace officials.

“We left in a hurry, all four in the ambulance and off to St. Thomas Hospital.”

Georgie suffered second-degree burns to her legs, but the next day she and her family were invited back to the palace where they were “treated like royalty.”

The family were invited back to the palace the next day and gave Georgie a cuddly corgi toy

Mother Clare said she is now warning about the importance of having hot drinks around children

Clare, a former HR manager, said: ‘We had to be at the palace gates at 1:30 pm and we were told to drive to the front of the palace.

“We were all really excited about this because it felt very special and something good that came out of a bad experience.

‘We were led back by the palace management to the garden cafe where we had afternoon tea, but this time with cold drinks.

“The staff gave Georgie and Ella a Jubilee teddy bear and a corgi hug. We were all treated like royalty.’

A spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust said: ‘The safety of our visitors is a top priority and we aim to train our staff to respond quickly to first aid incidents.

“We’re glad Georgie is doing well and wish her a full and speedy recovery.”