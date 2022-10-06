Girl who was ‘stolen’ by travellers aged four but reunited with her birth family 53 years later

A girl who was ‘stolen’ by travelers and taken to Canada when she was just four years old has been reunited with a family she never knew she had after more than 50 years.

Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, across the world by a traveling family with the promise that they would take her to Disney World and bring her home.

Mrs Gervaise, born Susan Preece, always believed her biological family had disowned her and the thought of looking for them had never even crossed her mind.

But incredibly, 53 years later, she was able to find her family just 30 minutes after her husband launched an appeal on Facebook.

Despite her distraught family in Britain living in turmoil ever since she was taken in 1969, Mrs Gervaise insists she was ‘spoiled rotten’ by the traveling community.

But more than five decades later, the mystery and heartache behind the young girl’s disappearance may now be over after she was reunited with four of her six siblings back in West Yorkshire.

The mother-of-three now wants to show others there is hope for missing children after she was finally able to reassure her biological family and tell them she had always been safe and loved.

Unfortunately, she would never be reunited with her biological mother who tragically died eight years ago, meaning she never found out her daughter was safe.

Mrs Gervaise, a grandmother-of-four who now lives in Australia, said: ‘As a child I lived with my six siblings in an old vicarage on a traveller’s place. We were not travelers.

‘My mother was alone and we were all in and out of foster care.

‘I befriended a couple there who were from Scotland, the woman I call my mum had MS and they had two sons.

‘I think they wanted a girl. They asked my mom if they could take me to Disney World and she gave them my birth certificate so I could be put on their passport.

‘Instead they took me to Canada, then Australia and later New Zealand. That has always been their plan.’

Mrs Gervaise always knew she had her birth certificate but kept being told she was adopted.

Susan Gervaise (front left), 57, was reunited with four of her six siblings after her husband posted a message in a local Facebook group

“I lived with the traveling community and lived a loved life where I was spoiled rotten,” she added.

‘My mother died of MS when I was 10, but even then, growing up in the center of a traveling community, I was very much loved.

‘I was always happy growing up. I traveled the world.’

The grandmother, who now runs charity Fresh Start Mission with her traveling husband, 57-year-old Hamilton, only discovered she had been taken when she needed a passport to return to Australia from New Zealand, aged 16.

“The enormity of what happened to me didn’t hit me, I just got on with my life,” she said.

Mrs Gervaise had to wait until she was 18 to apply for an adult passport and returned to Australia at 19, where she met her husband and had three children and four grandchildren.

Her ‘dad’ died when she was 21. She said: ‘It wasn’t until someone who was adopted asked me how my family back in the UK would feel that it was a light bulb moment for me.’

After her husband launched the search and posted a Facebook appeal on the local Knottingley and Ferrybridge Community page in June, her family were found within 30 minutes.

All her siblings are still alive and all but one still live around Pontefract.

She said: ‘When I spoke to my family they were crying hysterically because I was alive.’

The mother, who is in the UK until October 20, came along with her visit home to meet them for her 57th birthday so she could celebrate with her family.

She said: ‘To this day we don’t know why the police never got involved. I think it must have been because my mom gave them permission to take me and the fact that we were in and out of foster care.

“But there have been several missing persons appeals over the years and my mother kept returning to the traveler’s place after moving away to look for me.”

Mrs Gervaise’s niece, Emma McFadyen, said: ‘It was said that Susan’s mother went out looking for her over the years but to no avail.

“After she died, there were so many questions that remained unanswered. Things were different then. There was no paper trail, no police report.

‘We never thought this would happen. It has been fantastic – especially for my mother. She has Parkinson’s and dementia so it is great that she has been reunited with her sister before she deteriorates. She is now finished.’

Mrs Gervaise said: ‘It gives a message to anyone who has lost someone that miracles do happen. There is hope.’