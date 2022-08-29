Girl walks an emotional support pet alligator on a leash in Philadelphia park 

Park visitors who were cooling off at a fountain in Philadelphia’s Love Park on Friday were shocked to see an alligator up close.

But the reptile, being walked on a leash by a young girl, was also just trying to beat the heat under the refreshing jet of the fountain.

Wally the Alligator is the emotional support animal of Joie Henney, a Philadelphia man and longtime reptile rescuer who has worked with alligators for 30 years.

Videos taken by bystanders in the park over the weekend show the alligator strolling on its leash, greeting people and at one point lying on its stomach in a puddle to cool off.

Wally’s owner Henney, who was not far from his pet at the park that day, runs several social media accounts documenting the life of his beloved alligator, with the help of good friend Mary Johnson and her children.

“They just had a blast,” Henney said CNN. “People came as soon as they heard Wally was there to get a hug and have a picture with him.”

Joie Henney, a Philadelphia man and reptile rescuer who has worked with alligators for 30 years, was walking his alligator Wally in Philadelphia’s Love Park on Friday.

Wally the Alligator Gets Leashed by a Young Girl in Philadelphia’s Love Park Friday

Wally’s appearance in the park on Friday stunned not only bystanders but also social media users who saw the video later on WallyGator’s video. TikTok which has accumulated over 122K views.

Most people were impressed by the reptile, while others questioned the safety of the partygoers.

“Can you walk around Philly with crocodiles?” one user asked, to which the account replied that the police had allowed them to walk in the park.

“Yet so many skateboarders have been arrested there,” another user complained.

One joked, “I bet this was in Florida.”

Still, many fans announced that they wanted to travel to Philadelphia to see Wally.

“Okay, so now I have to go see Phil to see Wally!” cried one.

Wally entered Henney’s life as a baby galtor seven years ago when he was removed from a Florida lagoon due to an abundance of alligators and another alligator-rescuing friend asked Henney for help.

“There was an abundance of alligators in that area,” Henney said, further explaining that in Florida, so-called “nuisance alligators” must either be euthanized or transferred into captivity.

Since then, the two have been inseparable.

Henney registered his alligator, Wally, as a pet for emotional support in December 2018. Henney likens Wally to a dog and says the alligator just wants to be “loved and petted.”

Henney’s friend who rescued the alligator from Florida asked him if he wanted Wally back in 2015.

“Wally has been very different from any alligators I’ve dealt with in the past 30 years,” Henney said. ‘He shows no anger. He shows no aggression. He hasn’t had that since the day he was caught. We have never been able to understand why.

‘He’s just sweet. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He’s just great.’

In 2019, Henney was licensed to use Wally as an emotional support animal.

The alligator has comforted him when he has undergone radiation treatments for cancer.

Wally was just over a year old when he arrived at Henney in 2015

Henney said he originally wanted to see if he could register Wally as a service animal after discovering its calming effect on people with developmental disabilities, but decided to register him as an emotional support animal.

“I went through a really bad depression and he got me out of it,” Henney said in an earlier interview about Wally. “My doctor wanted to give me antidepressants and I refused to take them.”

So instead, Wally was Henney’s medicine.

Henney claims that alligators are easier to train than dogs and he is not concerned about the possibility of Wally biting someone.

“Wally is the only alligator I’ve ever been to that refuses to bite,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling—just hard to believe.”

While emotional support pets may not be given special privileges under federal law, Wally is allowed to go almost anywhere with Henney except a number of restaurants that have turned down Wally’s attendance, ostensibly for fear the alligator could be carrying salmonella.

The pair made headlines a year ago and have continued to film content for Wally’s TikTok and Instagram, along with the help of family friends.

Henney’s videos on social media have racked up some 3.7 billion views and Wally is currently leading the America’s Favorite Animal Kingdom, a competition that supports animal rescue and rehabilitation. The winner of the competition will receive $10,000.

Henney, who is still battling cancer, also has a… GoFundMe Page to help cover the cost of caring for Wally and other reptiles in need.

Henney said Wally likes to rub his head just like a dog does

Henney takes Wally to schools and senior centers for educational reasons. Wally is seen here at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in Pennsylvania on January 14, 2019

Wally is quite content to be held the way a traditional pet would be. Henney said Wally never bit him or tried to bite anyone else

Wildlife experts have pushed for new laws banning alligators as pets, as they are often abandoned when they grow too big for their owners to care for.

Henney has previously said that he has made sure to emphasize during his educational presentations of alligators that alligators do not make good pets because they are still wild animals.

But he adds that he hopes Wally’s story can encourage people to “be nice to other people” and hopes that he can “put a smile on people’s faces – this world is rough enough.”